Combat Sales tax helps individuals in recovery find employment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories in Kansas City, Missouri, and stories offering solutions on crime. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

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For nearly 25 years, Healing House KC has helped Kansas City residents work toward recovery, stability and a second chance.

Nathan Gross is one of those people.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Nathan Gross, Healing House KC employment specialist and former participant.

Gross now works at Healing House, helping others navigate the same programs that once helped him rebuild his life.

“I was looking for a change in my life,” Gross said. “I was addicted to fentanyl and heroin.”

Gross eventually came to Healing House, a recovery and treatment center.

Through the organization’s employment lab, Gross received help obtaining important documents, completing employment training and eventually finding a job.

“I was able to get my driver’s license, my Social Security (card), my birth certificate, employment trainings, a job eventually,” he said.

Now, Gross is on the other side of the process, helping others look for employment and develop the tools they need to enter the workforce.

“Having someone there to guide along, help motivate you, empower you with the tools that you need for employment, was key to my success, key to my journey,” Gross said.

Healing House said its employment lab helped more than 700 people with employment services last year.

Healing House founder Bobbi Jo Reed said funding from the COMBAT sales tax (Community Backed Anti-crime Tax) helps support the organization’s programs.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Bobbi Jo Reed, founder and CEO of Healing House KC.

The quarter-cent sales tax funds anti-crime and public safety efforts in Jackson County.

“If we did not have that tax, there would be 250 people today that would not have a place to live, and that’s just Healing House alone,” Reed said.

A renewal question for the anti-crime sales tax is on the November ballot. Reed is encouraging Kansas City voters to support it.

“Finally, you get to see your tax dollars making a difference in your community,” Reed said. “You may not see the difference every day, but if it wasn’t there, I guarantee you would see the difference.”

Healing House Combat tax

For Gross, the impact of Healing House is personal.

He said the organization gave him the support and resources he needed to move forward. Now, he wants to provide that same support to others.

“I’m filled with gratitude every day to be involved in the place that saved my life, and now I’m able to give back to other people who are trying to save their life,” Gross said.

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