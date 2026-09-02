KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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Students at Cordill-Mason Elementary in the Blue Springs School District mark their birthdays with a book instead of a snack.

Cordill-Mason Elementary birthday book vending machine sparks love of reading in Blue Springs

The school's PTA supports a book vending machine. Each student gets a coin on their birthday to use just like any other vending machine — letting them pick out a brand new book of their choice to take home.

When a student's birthday arrives, a member of the "Pride Pack" — a selected group of older students — escorts them to the machine to help them choose their book. The vending machine is filled with new books of various reading levels and genres.

Cordill-Mason is the largest elementary school in the Blue Springs School District, with 650 students.

Principal Jaclyn Brunk said the program reflects the school's core mission.

KSHB 41 Principal Jaclyn Brunk

"Our number one goal at Cordill-Mason is that kids will leave our school and just love to read, have a passion for reading, and that it's something they find joy in," Brunk said.

For students, the experience has become a highlight of the school year.

Fifth grader Brooks Tepesch said getting to have a book that is yours is something special.

KSHB 41 Brooks Tepesch

"I love that when the book drops, you grab it and then you can start like getting it, finding a new world in your imagination," Tepesch said.

Fifth grader Reece Wood, a member of the Pride Pack, has already helped two students this school year. She said the machine introduced her to one of her favorites.

KSHB 41 Reece Wood

"Probably that I Survived," Wood said, when asked about her favorite book from the machine. "I like historical fiction."

The program relies on community support to keep the machine stocked. The school PTA is actively seeking business sponsors. Those interested in helping can reach out to the Cordill-Mason Elementary PTA.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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