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Crown Center Ice Terrace opens for its 54th season with free skating Friday morning in Kansas City

The Kansas City tradition launches its new season with free admission and free skate rental from 6 to 9 a.m., then shifts to regular hours and seasonal pricing through January.
Crown Center Ice Terrace opens for its 54th season with free skating Friday morning in Kansas City
6:00 AM Crown Center Ice Terrace opens for its 54th season with free skating Friday morning in Kansas City
Crown Center Ice Terrace Opens
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KANSAS CITY, MO — KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire.


The Crown Center Ice Terrace opened for its 54th season Friday — marking decades of Kansas City holiday memories.

The season traditionally kicks off with a free skate from 6:00 AM - 9:00 AM before prices kick in. Daily skate rental during the season costs $6. Admission is $10, and kids under 4 skate free.

From November through January, the Ice Terrace will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hours continue through February and March, listed here.

The Mayor's Christmas Tree is set to be hoisted up Friday. The annual lighting is scheduled for Friday, November 27 at 6:00 PM.

The ice terrace and Christmas tree are nominated for USA Today's Top 10 Best. The public can vote once per day online until Monday, November 30 at 11:00 AM. The Top 10 Best holiday trees and ice rinks will be announced Thursday, December 3. Voting can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Claire Bradshaw

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