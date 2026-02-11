Englewood Theater placed on National Historic Register as nonprofit ownership begins renovation plans

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

—

The Friends of the Englewood Theater have officially purchased the historic venue in Independence, marking a major milestone in their renovation efforts after the building sat shuttered for almost 20 years.

Englewood Theater placed on National Historic Register

The nonprofit now holds the keys to the theater, which has been added to the National Register of Historical Places. A marquee outside the building displays words for the first time in years, celebrating the achievement.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Brent Schondelmeyer, President of Friends of the Englewood Theater

"Whatever it is, it's now ours," said Brent Schondelmeyer, president of Friends of the Englewood Theater.

Schondelmeyer is referencing the building's current state. First a movie theater, then the KC Opry performing space and then back to a theater — its future purpose has yet to be decided.

KSHB 41 News was able to go inside for the first time since the nonprofit started the legwork to buy the building. We saw a space with potential but it needed love as paint peeled off walls, musty air filled the open theater and once vibrant surfaces had been left to fade with the rest of history.

The building has "good bones" according to architects, but significant work lies ahead. Bryce Cummings, associate principal with Draw Architecture and Urban Design, outlined the immediate priorities.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Bryce Cummings, Draw Architecture and Urban Designs LLC

"High priority is that reroofing project - get this building water tight, a little bit of brick work on the exterior and then we're just starting with some design studies to figure out what program is going to come back here," Cummings said.

Draw has created conceptual renderings for the space, though no final plans have been determined. The theater's placement on the National Register of Historical Places adds another layer to the renovation process, as preserving the building's history will be a top priority for architects.

Schondelmeyer said the historical designation will eventually help the nonprofit secure tax credits and boost tourism to the area.

"It's important for people to understand that we're trying to build a community institution, it's not a government institution and so to the degree that we're able to do it is because of the community helps us do it," Schondelmeyer said.

The nonprofit continues fundraising efforts. It was able to secure and close on the theater thanks to promissory notes, and hopes to do the same for the Ben Franklin store next door.

You can learn more about the history, stay up-to-date on progress and donate at the nonprofit's website.

—