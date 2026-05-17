KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of Saveion McConnell, a 19-year-old from Lee's Summit who was shot and killed by a Lafayette County Sheriff's deputy in early May.

McConnell's mother invited KSHB 41 to his funeral.

Family laid to rest 19-year-old from Lee's Summit killed by Lafayette County deputy

Pastor Ron Kelly with New Generation Christian Center spoke at the service, addressing the loss of young Black men.

"Too many of our black sons are dying before they ever get a chance to live. Too many mothers are planning funerals when they should be planning futures," Kelly said.

KSHB 41 Pastor Ron Kelly

Kelly said no action should be final.

"At 19 years old, you're gonna make some mistakes that you ought to be able to learn from," Kelly said. "I don't have to know all the details, but here's what I do know: officers are not the judge or the jury,"

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is now investigating the shooting that ended McConnell's life.

Jackson County Family of Lee's Summit teen killed in Lafayette Co. police shooting speaks out Braden Bates

Law enforcement believed McConnell was the person responsible for shooting a 17-year-old girl on May 1. According to MSHP, police spotted McConnell and another male walking near Highway 50 and NW 1601 Road around 4 a.m.

McConnell was hit by a patrol car, and a Lafayette County sheriff's deputy shot him shortly after, MSHP said.

KSHB 41 News asked police for details and submitted multiple records requests to find out more about what led up to the shooting.

MSHP said that after searching the scene, investigators did not find a gun.

The 17-year-old was released from the hospital after suffering gun-related injuries.

McConnell's family said they want accountability.

"We gotta start loving each other a little more. When you leave out the house, you may not come back," Reggie McConnell, Sr., Saveion's grandfather, said.

KSHB 41 Reggie McConnell Sr.

McConnell continued, "My job is not finished because my grandson is gone. I'm gonna see that he gets justice."

Saveion's family said they've sought legal counsel after his death. They said looking they're looking forward.

"We could put a justice program together to make that difference," Phillip Washington, Saveion's uncle, said.

KSHB 41 Phillip Washington

Pastor Kelly encouraged the community to remember McConnell for the whole person he was.

"Too many young black men are being remembered for one moment instead of being valued for the fullness of their humanity," Kelly said.

KSHB 41 reached out to all departments involved on May 15 for updates on the investigations.

MSHP was the only agency to respond, saying there were no updates.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be handed over to the Johnson County prosecutors' office to determine if charges will be filed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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