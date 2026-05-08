Family of Lee's Summit teen killed in Lafayette County police shooting speaks out

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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A 19-year-old from Lee's Summit was shot and killed by a Lafayette County Sheriff's Office deputy on May 1, as law enforcement was investigating a 17-year-old with gunshot injuries.

The shooting took place off U.S. Highway 50, just east of Lone Jack, Missouri, in Johnson County.

READ MORE | 19-year-old suspect shot, killed by police following shooting that injured teen girl

19-year-old Saveion McConnell's family said they want more answers around the shooting.

"19 years, not nearly long enough, but I do, I thank god for the time that we had," Saveion's mom Michelle Washington said.

KSHB 41 Michelle Washington (Mother), Phillip Washington (Uncle)

The Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office said when they responded to the 17-year-old injured, they were told the suspect ran off.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office, along with Lafayette County deputies and the Odessa Police Department, started a search and that is when they found McConnell down the road.

Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed a Lafayette County deputy hit McConnell with their car during a quick chase. Investigators say after McConnell got up, he was shot and killed.

"It was all taken away from us. And you know, they said within a minute of the pursuit," Michelle Washington said. "This is really, really hard for our family. Our lives are forever changed."

Police haven't released what caused the deputy to shoot. A MSHP spokesperson told KSHB 41 News no weapon was recovered at the scene.

"We know that God will not fail. He never has, and so we know that he's going to take care of this situation and my son will get justice," Washington said.

KSHB 41 Saveion McConnell (Right)

It is a justice they told me they are seeking through legal counsel.

"It has to be acknowledged that we are looking at this as a hate crime again with the details that's already been put out there," said Phillip Washington, McConnell's uncle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the deadly shooting. The Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led to the 17-year old girl’s injuries, which started the response. She is now out of the hospital.

Officer Involved Shooting – Johnson County, MO

At the request of Johnson County, MO Sheriff's Office and Lafeyette County, MO Sheriff’s Office, MSHP DDCC is investigating an officer involved shooting which occurred during the morning hours of May 1, 2026, within Johnson County. pic.twitter.com/GXX83gFpqA — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) May 1, 2026

Saveion’s family said they want him to be known for who he was and the love he showed the hundreds of people in his life.

"So, that's one thing that I thank God for because, you know, it was 19 years, but he lived a full, I mean he lived a fulfilled life.

Saveion's mom said she's been reflecting on memories and going through pictures.

KSHB 41 has submitted several Sunshine Law requests and will continue to follow up on these investigations.

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