Former Lee's Summit West teacher sentenced for distributing child porn

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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A former Lee's Summit West High School teacher was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison without parole for distributing child pornography.

Seth Brummond pleaded guilty to using the Kik Messaging app to share over 60 videos showing child pornography during a roughly four-month period in 2024, per a press release from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.

READ MORE | Lee’s Summit West teacher charged with child pornography

According to court documents, police were alerted to the messages being shared by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip later traced back to Brummond, who was arrested after officers staked out his home in December 2024.

After his arrest, investigators said they found hundred of photos and videos depicting child pornography on his phone.

Brummond said he knew what he was doing “was immoral and wrong to view and share them,” according to court documents.

Following Brummond's 12-year sentence in federal prison, he will be on 10 years of supervised release.

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