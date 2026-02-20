Forthcoming Hilton hotel sparks ‘unique’ partnership with KC Zoo, World War I Museum

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

—

Two of Kansas City’s most beloved institutions, the Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium and the National World War I Museum and Memorial , have entered into a groundbreaking partnership with a local hotel.

The Spark by Hilton Kansas City Plaza Streetcar , which is being renovated at the former Seville Plaza Hotel site at 4309 Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri, has started taking reservations beginning June 1.

They’ve also partnered with the zoo and museum as official partners, offering a 10% commission for bookings that originate from the cherished attractions.

“They're selling hotel rooms directly and they get no benefit,” Doug Gamble, the asset manager for the hotel’s ownership group, said.

More than 1.15 million people visited the Kansas City Zoo last year, the second-best year in its history, and roughly 20% of all visitors come from more than 50 miles away.

Meanwhile, 80% of the visitors at the Museum and Memorial come from out of town.

That’s hundreds of thousands of tourists.

When those visitors book through travel sites — like Expedia or Hotels.com — the hotels already pay a commission,

“We're saying, ‘Hey, look, just send us what you have directly through Hilton; we'll pay you like we would pay them,’” Gamble said. “It keeps those commissions hotels pay anyway right here in the community, with some fantastic organizations.”

The new hotel also recently struck a similar deal with UMKC Athletics .

“I haven't seen an arrangement quite like this in other places,” Matthew Naylor, the president of the National World War I Museum and Memorial, said. “Perhaps it's there, but I think it's pretty unique.”

Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium Executive Director and CEO Sean Putney agreed: “As far as I know, this is unique, but there's 250 other accredited zoos across the nation. They might already have some of those sorts of partnerships, too. But for us, it's new.”

Putney said the zoo is always searching for “creative partnerships” to drive new revenue and community connections.

“We've never had a hotel partner, but why wouldn't we?” he said.

With the forthcoming Spark by Hilton and the National World War I Museum and Memorial separated by only three KC Streetcar stops, that partnership proved to be a no-brainer, Gamble said.

“When we were approached by the Spark by Hilton about this unique opportunity for us, we were really intrigued by it, and the partners that they'd assembled really gave us confidence,” Naylor said.

Grandview resident Alex Allen and his three kids were enjoying the unseasonably warm weather Thursday at the zoo.

“We love coming to the zoo,” Allen said. “... It burns their energy off and I get a little exercise, you know.”

Growing up in a military family, Allen came to love zoos, because every new town had one.

He has fond memories of visiting Kansas City’s zoo when he was young, so bringing his kids — who were enthralled with the river otters — is a treat.

Knowing a local hotel found a way to help local nonprofits that make Kansas City special felt very on brand to Allen.

“That’s great to integrate different little aspects of bringing people in and getting them to see the attractions of Kansas City,” he said. “It’s a cool town. I think more people should know about it.”

—