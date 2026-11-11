LEE'S SUMMIT, MO — KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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Hy-Vee's annual Veterans Day breakfast returns to say thank you to those who have served in the country's military.

Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11. From 6:00 AM - 10:00 AM at Hy-Vee grocery stores, veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free traditional hot breakfast.

Free Veterans Day Breakfast at participating Hy-Vee locations

KSHB 41 News reported from the Lee's Summit Hy-Vee on Rice Road. The store's director, Karla Quandt, said the annual breakfast has become a tradition. She showed a world map the store had for attendees to pin where they served, saying it would fill up by 10:00 AM.

"The best part of the day is watching everybody come in and mingle," Quandt said. "Get their breakfast, catch up with their friends, that is what it is all about."

The grocery store chain is also offering a 15% discount on groceries all day for veterans and active-duty military personnel in-store and online.

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