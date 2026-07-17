KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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A new laundromat in Independence is celebrating its grand opening with free washing and drying services and community resources on site.

Fresh Spin Laundromat offers free laundry services during grand opening in Independence

Fresh Spin Laundromat, located at 10215 E Truman Road, is offering free washing and drying this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m for its Community Care Day. Customers just need to download the Laundry Boss app to get the credits and bring their own detergent.

Owner Aaron Winters is bringing in local organizations, including Care Beyond the Boulevard, Community Services League and Mid-Continent Public Library, to connect with customers while they wait.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Owners Aaron and Erin Winters

"We recognized that the laundromat itself is a place where people spend time, and we wanted to be able to bring those resources to the people while they're here rather than having them to go out and find everything themselves," Winters said.

Winters says the building has a troubled past. He hopes his new business will become a pillar for the community. That also starts, he said, by tackling the food desert area with a mini mart also available to customers.

As for right now, this is the only Community Care Day planned for Fresh Spin.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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