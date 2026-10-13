GRAIN VALLEY, MO — KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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The Grain Valley Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday night in favor of a deal with GFiber, formerly known as Google Fiber, so it may build and house its fiber-optic network in the public right of way.

The agreement allows GFiber to move forward with installation of underground broadband in the City.

—Watch: Grain Valley approves GFiber deal for underground broadband in the public right of way—

Grain Valley approves GFiber agreement, paving the way for high-speed broadband further into eastern Jackson County

GFiber is currently available as close as Blue Springs.

Because the installation is underground, residents can expect to see construction. The agreement also means more options for high-speed internet.

"I'm very excited about it. Heard great things about it. They were just getting before we moved a couple of months ago. They just installed it where we were before, so we just missed it.," said resident Steve Bredberry. "We've heard great things about their service, their outages, and they respond when there's a customer issue."

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"Right now, I pay about $100 a month." resident Jordan Mendoza said. "I feel that is pretty average for out here right now... I would be excited about it. I need it out here. We, the internet service out here isn't really the best with AT&T and T-Mobile, so I feel like if we got Google Fiber, it would help tremendously."

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The city agreement also states that GFiber will pay the city 1% of its gross revenue.

KSHB 41 News will bring any updates about construction and roll-out once we learn more.

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