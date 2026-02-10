Grain Valley to replace aging skate park with pickleball, corn hole courts at Armstrong Park

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

Grain Valley officials voted to replace the aging skate park at Armstrong Park with new pickleball courts to meet growing community demand.

The Board of Aldermen approved the plan during its Monday meeting, prioritizing park improvements as part of the city's 2026 initiatives. The skate park, built in 2005, will be removed to make way for two pickleball courts and additional corn hole areas.

Shannon Davies, Grain Valley's Director of Parks and Recreation, said declining use and aging equipment made the skate park a prime candidate for replacement. Meanwhile, a 2023 city survey showed residents strongly wanted more pickleball facilities.

Currently, the city's only pickleball space is located in the community center's gym, which has limited availability and crowded conditions.

"We're able to put two pickleball courts in [the community center], and we offer pickleball three days each week, and all three days we have a we have a packed house," Davies said. "We have more people waiting for their turn to get on one of those two pickleball courts than actual, actually playing pickleball."

The existing concrete pad at the skate park already has the perfect dimensions for pickleball courts, Davies said. The city will remove the skateboarding equipment and add fencing and court details. While lights are not included in the initial plan, Davies hopes to add them in the future.

Davies estimates the new courts could be ready by May 1, though no official timeline has been established.

The city will also resurface the secondary swing sets at Armstrong Park with similar material as the main playground.

The pickleball and corn hole upgrades will cost approximately $49,358.02, coming from the Parks and Recreation fund.

