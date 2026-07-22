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The Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum is set to undergo a $13 million transformation of its grounds over the next year.

The outdoor project follows a $30 million interior renovation that drew widespread praise after the museum reopened five years ago.

Harry S Truman Presidential Library and Museum grounds to undergo $13M transformation

"The goal is really to extend the museum experience beyond the inside walls," said Cassie Pikarsky, director of strategic initiatives at the Truman Library Institute.

Pikarsky said the grounds transformation completes a decade-long vision for the facility.

"In 2017, we set out to do a master plan where we envisioned what we could do with the entire facility — from the museum to the public spaces, meeting rooms, auditorium, out onto the grounds," Pikarsky said. "So, it was a big dream that we didn't think we'd be able to accomplish, but here we are, years later, finally putting the cherry on top of that plan with the outside.”

KSHB 41 Cassie Pikarsky

Former Sen. Roy Blunt helped secure $11.5 million in funding for the project through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.

Planned improvements include new bold signage at the entrance — a first since the museum was dedicated in 1957.

"The museum will be 70 years old next summer, and it has never had a large sign in front of it that says what it is, so we're finally going to change that," Pikarsky said.

The courtyard will be refreshed with native plantings, including around the Truman family's graves, along with more benches, wider walkways, and improvements to the Flame of Memory presentation.

Olin via the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum

Pikarsky said the project is also designed to serve the broader Independence community, including preserving a beloved local tradition.

"We talked to someone who was interested in what we were doing, because they had fond memories of sledding down this hill in the 70s,” she said. “I said, 'Well, that's a great idea. There will still be plenty of room to sled down the hill.’ ... It should be a place that the community can come and enjoy.”

Visitors to the museum Wednesday welcomed the news.

Joseph Piliero, who traveled from Cincinnati, praised the interior renovation.

"Beautifully designed — that comes from an art director," he said. “... I've been to two other presidential libraries. This one holds up beautifully in contrast, yeah. The rooms as you go through them are beautifully designed.”

KSHB 41 Joseph Piliero

Piliero said he was “a little bit overwhelmed by it all” and shocked to learn how much history Truman was part of during his life and presidency.

He especially liked the courtyard and was glad it wasn’t being significantly altered, beyond a new sidewalk to the Truman Office, which will allow visitors to get to that wing without disturbing people paying homage at Harry and Bess Truman’s graves.

“Particularly this place, this area outside, this is a beautiful homily to him," Piliero said.

Cody and Truman Saveraid, visiting from Des Moines, also expressed enthusiasm for the planned changes.

KSHB 41 Cody and Truman Saveraid

"That seems like a good idea, having a community space [in honor of] a president," Truman Saveraid said.

His dad agreed: "I think that's a fantastic idea to help evolve the museum — not just in helping people stay active, but I'm an educator myself, so having something that helps connect younger kids to our past, I think, is really important," Cody Saveraid said.

Plans call for the courtyard refresh to be finished by May 8, 2027, in time for Truman Day, the annual statewide holiday to mark the former president's birthday.

The transformation of the grounds outside the museum is slated to be done by July 6, 2027, in time to mark the 70th anniversary of the dedication.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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