INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Independence 1st District City Councilman John Perkins faced a recall vote Tuesday, the latest challenge in a political career that has seen him elected to the Independence City Council five times since 1996.

The recall effort started amid widespread unrest in the Independence community after the city council voted to approve a massive data-center project last March.

Independence Councilman John Perkins to learn recall vote fate after data center support

Perkins, who has represented Independence's 1st District since 2016, was among those who voted to approve a 400-acre hyperscale AI data factory that a Dutch technology company, Nebius, will lease from the city.

Heading into Election Day, Perkins said he felt confident about his chances.

"I feel really good, really positive," said Perkins, who has spent the last month campaigning. "The feedback that I've been receiving has been really good."

While knocking on doors and talking to voters in northeast Independence in recent weeks, Perkins said he's had a chance to explain his vote and answer questions about other issues in the district.

"Connecting with the district is always a positive," he said.

Not all voters shared his optimism.

Angel Burleson, a former educator and 1st District voter, brought her grandson to the polls Tuesday morning at the Mid-Continent Public Library's North Independence Branch and voted in favor of the recall.

"I voted yes to recall, because I think that we need people that are going to work for us and do the right thing for everybody in Independence," Burleson said.

Her concerns centered on the data center and the potential impact of tax breaks on local schools.

"For me, it was primarily the data center," Burleson said. "... It was the tax break. I taught at this school district for 19 years and retired from here, and I don’t know why we’re giving tax breaks to a company that could have helped the school, and then we’re pretending like it is going to help the school. Because if you don’t pay taxes, it doesn’t help the school."

Fellow 1st District voter Jason Lloyd also opposed the data center project, so he supported the recall.

"We don't need that data center here. It does more harm than it does good for anybody," Lloyd said. "... If it was the rich people paying for the data center, I’d have a different opinion. But no, it’s coming out of the taxpayers’ pocket, and I vote no for the data center."

Perkins also had plenty of supporters among voters, including 1st District resident Paula Crist, who voted to keep him in office.

"He's been great to our neighborhood," she said.

Crist, who lives in Kentucky Hills, said he's helped neighborhood schools get new sidewalks and fight off residential and commercial developments that residents opposed.

"Anytime we call him, he gets right back with us," she said. "He's set up numerous meetings with parks and rec, past mayors. I think he's doing a great job."

Perkins acknowledged that not every voter was on his side but said he liked what he heard while campaigning.

"It’s been really good — some really good conversations, good exchanges," he said. "Of course, not every one’s for me, but I feel like a lot of people were."

The special election featured three polling locations, which will close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Results should be available on the Jackson County Election Board website after the polls close.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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