Independence firefighters union voting on new 3-year contract with city

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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The IAFF Local 781 began voting Monday on a new contract after union leadership and the city of Independence hammered out a new three-year deal, according to multiple sources familiar with negotiations.

The Independence City Council will review — and possibly approve — the new collective bargaining agreement with Independence Fire Department personnel on Wednesday at its regular meeting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Contract negotiations remain stalled between Independence, city’s firefighters union

The meeting is postponed from Monday because the city does not meet on the Monday before municipal elections.

Voting ends Wednesday. If ratified, the last step is the council approval Wednesday night.

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