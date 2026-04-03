Independence mayoral questionnaire: Hear from candidates King, McCandless

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Independence will elect a new mayor on April 7 after Rory Rowland opted not to seek reelection.

City Councilwoman Dr. Bridget McCandless, the retired president and CEO of the Health Forward Foundation, and former Roofers Local 20 Business Manager Kevin King emerged from the February primary as the candidate to replace Rowland.

Both are lifelong Independence residents.

Ahead of the election, we asked both candidates to answer a questionnaire, similar to the one we published before the primary vote, about issues in Independence.

Here are King and McCandless’ responses.

The City Council approved Chapter 100 Bonds for the Nebius data center project on March 2. It was a controversial project, so I posed multiple questions to the candidates about it.

1. Do you agree with the decision? Why or why not (e.g. What are the benefits to the city? Or what is the risk to the city?, etc.)

KEVIN KING: Yes, I support the decision.

This is the kind of project Independence needs if we are serious about growing our economy and strengthening our financial future. The data center brings long-term investment, expands our tax base, and creates opportunity for our city to compete again.

Just as important, these projects must be built the right way. That means strong labor agreements, local workers, and a focus on safety from day one. We have skilled trades in this region, and they should be the ones doing this work.

Supporting the project does not mean walking away from oversight. The city must stay engaged, enforce the agreement, and make sure the benefits promised to our residents are actually delivered.

BRIDGET MCCANDLESS: There are real opportunities created for Independence with this major private investment.

This company will be the largest taxpayer in Independence history. The city-owned utility gets new generation and a necessary investment in its infrastructure. The city gets a substantial annual addition to the general fund to address unmet needs. The residents also benefit from additional annual revenue in our school systems, libraries and community college.

There are more than 1,000 construction jobs associated with this multi-year build out. This includes a robust apprenticeship program for union workers.

The contracts were built to offer robust protections to the residential rate payer for electricity. The contracts also protect against failure of the project or delays in construction.

The contracts ensure that ALL costs of the new generation are paid for by Nebius. All environmental and ordinance restrictions are also included in the Chapter 100 agreement which gives the city additional legal remedies if the contract obligations are not met.

2. Whether you agree or disagree, what would your funding priorities be with new tax revenue projected from the project? (e.g. restoration of prior cuts, like bus service and Adventure Oasis, a new PD HQ, debt service, something else — it’s fine if it’s a combination of things)

KEVIN KING: Public safety comes first. That means making sure our police, fire, and emergency services have what they need to do their jobs safely and effectively.

Beyond that, we need to invest in the basics that people see every day — roads, infrastructure, and neighborhood stability. We also need to take a hard look at long-term financial health so we are not constantly cutting services or falling behind.

We hear in every corner of this community how important it is to bring back public transportation. That has to be near the top of the list.

This is about using growth to stabilize the city and start moving forward again.

BRIDGET MCCANDLESS: I have asked this question of many residents. The most frequently suggested uses of the new revenue are: retiring existing debt, investing in roads and bridges, enhancing parks, expanding bus services, homeless services and economic development for empty storefronts.

3. If you do not agree with the decision, how would you fix the projected shortfalls in the city budget moving forward?

Both candidates support the data-center project.

I also wanted to hear from the candidates about more than the data center project.

What is one thing you love about Independence?

KEVIN KING: The people. Independence is a city full of hardworking people who care about where they live.

There is pride here. There is history here. And there is still a strong belief that this city can be better than what we are seeing today.

BRIDGET MCCANDLESS: I love that neighborhoods are undergoing a gradual rebirth. On nearly every block, a home has been recently painted or re-roofed or renovated.

New families are choosing to live here because homes are affordable and we have good schools, but mostly because we have neighbors who look out for each other and create a community.

We have a rich and varied history that distinguishes us from other communities.

What is one thing you would change about Independence?

KEVIN KING: The direction. Too many people feel like the city has been standing still or falling behind while other communities move ahead. That has to change.

We should be growing. We should be attracting investment. We should be building a city people are proud to stay in.

BRIDGET MCCANDLESS: Often our perception does not match reality. There are wonderful things about our city, but they don’t get much attention.

While most Jackson County suburbs have seen modest population growth, recent census data suggests Independence bucked that trend and lost residents? How can the city reverse that?

KEVIN KING: People stay where they feel safe, where they see opportunity, and where they believe things are improving.

We need safer neighborhoods, stronger city services, and real economic growth. That includes attracting responsible development, supporting local businesses, and making sure the city is easier to work with.

If we do those things consistently, people will choose to stay, and others will choose to come here.

BRIDGET MCCANDLESS: We have many residents who have aged out of their existing homes and younger people are discovering Independence.

We need to have attractions like parks, walking trails, and athletic fields that serve younger families. Those things become possibilities with new revenue.

Independence ranks well below much of the rest of the county with respect to median household income and other financial metrics. How would you balance robust the need for city services with the realities of inflation-fueled rising costs and budget cuts?

KEVIN KING: We have to be disciplined and focused.

City government needs to prioritize essential services and spend responsibly, just like families do. At the same time, we cannot cut our way to success. We need growth.

That means bringing in new investment, supporting job creation, and expanding our tax base so we are not putting more pressure on the same residents year after year.

BRIDGET MCCANDLESS: Inflation has been hard on municipal budgets across the country. We have made many necessary and painful budgetary reductions.

We have neglected our infrastructure because of it and are now making important reinvestments including a new City Hall, better facilities for our police and eventually a building for Municipal Services.

Some of this is done through bonds and some through the slow set-aside of funds. Funds from the voter-approved GO Bond are already helping with street paving and bridge replacement.

New revenue from the Nebius project will need to be very carefully committed so that we do not create long-term commitments that we cannot sustain in future years.

Independence is dotted with empty storefronts and needs to increase its stock of affordable housing — problems that face pretty much every city in the region, state and country right now. How would you revitalize shopping districts and meet the housing need?

KEVIN KING: We need to make it easier for the right kind of investment to happen.

That starts with public safety, code enforcement, and improving the condition of our commercial corridors so businesses feel confident opening and staying.

On housing, we need more attainable options for working families, seniors, and young people. That includes redevelopment, rehabilitation of existing properties, and smart planning that strengthens neighborhoods.

BRIDGET MCCANDLESS: We are working with developers to address some of these now, like Noland Fashion Square. Some of these empty sites need to be subdivided, because modern stores need smaller footprints.

National chains have suffered in the last 10 years, so homegrown businesses are a better investment for the city.

We have been streamlining regulations to make it easier to do business here. Success breeds success. As each project reshapes an area, more investors want to come here.

What makes you the right person to help Independence to a brighter future?

KEVIN KING: I am focused on results.

I believe in accountability, hard work, and doing what is right for the whole city. I understand that leadership is not about talking; it is about listening. It is about making decisions, following through, and being responsible for the outcome.

Independence needs steady leadership and a clear direction. That is what I will bring as mayor.

BRIDGET MCCANDLESS: I have spent the last three years learning from the people of Independence and from the great staff.

We have real opportunity in front of us to expand our business and industrial base to support the services our residents deserve. I will work to promote Independence to our broader region and to celebrate our city improvements and achievements.

Our neighborhoods are our strongest assets, but some need additional assistance. Success requires a City Council that works together to bring forward the best direction to bolster city responsiveness to residents and to fulfill our long-term infrastructure needs.

I also am committed to prudent budgeting with an eye to the implications of financial commitments now and in years to come.

Anything you would like to add or I wasn’t smart enough to ask?

KEVIN KING: Independence has real potential, but potential alone is not enough.

We need leadership that is serious about growth, public safety, and restoring confidence in city government. I believe we can move this city forward, but it will take focus, discipline, and a commitment to doing the job right.