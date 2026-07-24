Independence residents question need for $9M Truman Connected Phase 2 project on Sterling Avenue

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

—

Some Independence residents who live near the proposed Truman Connected Phase 2 corridor believe the nearly $9 million project is an unnecessary expense — and that other neighborhood needs should come first.

The project, discussed during a July 13 study session, would construct a roundabout at South Sterling Avenue and East Sheley Road, while also adding bike lanes and implementing a road diet to the north and south of the redesigned intersection. The plan also adds or widens sidewalks along Sterling Avenue south from Winner Road to U.S. 40.

The city would pay for more than $4.7 million, with the rest of the financing coming from federal grants.

Truman Connected is a broader city effort to better connect “the people of Independence to one another and the city's rich history” by creating more walkable and bikeable neighborhoods.

Becky Hake, who lives near the proposed Phase 2 portion of the project, said she supported Phase 1.

"I do think from the [Harry S.] Truman [Presidential] Library [and Museum] through the [Historic Independence] Square , — through McCoy Park, up to the Square, from the Square down Winner Road to [the] Englewood [Arts District] makes sense," Hake said. "It would be a nice bike ride, and there's things to stop and do along the way.”

But Hake is less enthusiastic about Phase 2, which is along a well-traveled road filled almost exclusively with residential neighborhoods and few attractions.

"It's kind of useless,” she said. “I'd like to see the sidewalks repaired or put in where they're missing. Other than that, I don't really see any improvements.”

In fact, she sees headaches with moving existing infrastructure — including stoplights, fire hydrants and light poles in existing sidewalks — and worries about the impact on emergency response times.

Hake also noted that the original vision for the project has shifted.

"It was supposed to be Truman Library to the Truman Sports Complex, which isn't going to be there anymore," Hake said.

The scope of Phase 2 also expanded and will impact a lot more properties now.

Julie Bunnell, who also lives near the corridor, said she sees no need for the roundabout.

"I just can't justify spending the money on a roundabout here where there's a light that does its job," she said.

Furthermore, "I don't see why they want to bring it down to this area because there's nothing in this area for them to do," Bunnell said.

For more than a decade, Bunnell and her neighbors have tried to get the city to address flooding issues in her neighborhood, which she views as a more pressing issue.

"Since 2016, we've been trying to get curbs and storm drainage runoff put in because it is causing issues in our neighborhood,” she said. “That needs to be addressed. ... That's where I would feel more comfortable seeing my tax dollars go is to a project like that rather than somebody being too impatient waiting for a light.”

After voting Monday to postpone a decision on the design contract with Burns and McDonnell for the project, the Independence City Council is expected to take up the issue again at its Aug. 3 meeting.

"There's other needs throughout our neighborhoods I feel need to be addressed before something we don't need is installed," Bunnell said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—