Independence small business owner turns to Global Entrepreneurship Week to build a legacy for her grandkids

INDEPENDENCE, MO — KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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A week of business growth and inspiration is happening at Union Station, where entrepreneurs big and small can sign up for free classes and workshops as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week.

One of this year's first-time attendees is an Independence food truck owner who hopes the experience will level up her business for the next generation.

Teresa Dearman owns Nonnie's Shaved Ice. She is "Nonnie" to her grandkids, and they're part of the reason she started the shaved ice truck four years ago.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Teresa Dearman

"This is all about my grandkids," Dearman said. "They work for me, and we just have so much fun."

Dearman is a retired cosmetologist, so the entrepreneur world isn't foreign to her. But after a car wreck set her health back, she said she needed to get her brain active again. Dearman first found guidance by shadowing Lilo's Shaved Ice in her beginnings. When Dearman moved to Independence, she worked with Danielle Dupree at the Ennovation Center to start her commissary kitchen.

"[Dupree] told me about the Entrepreneur Week for next week because I had no idea. And now that I'm, you know, I'm going to a class and gearing up for my next level, which I'm hoping to get a lot from," Dearman said.

The shaved ice truck is winterized for the season — a perfect time for Dearman to attend her first Global Entrepreneurship Week. She is signed up for the Next Level session to help her figure out possible avenues for her shaved ice truck. One struggle is it being seasonal. Dearman's main goal is to set her grandkids up for a generational business.

"We make so many memories, and that's the most important thing because they will inherit this, you know," Dearman said.

Global Entrepreneurship Week saw a 40% increase in session attendance last year alone, according to its director.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Callie England

"I think the word entrepreneurship is very big and it can be very scary, and a lot of small business owners don't even identify with that. But entrepreneurship is really making your own money on your own terms. So that can be everything from a side hustle to a small business owner to a tech founder," Global Entrepreneurship Week KC Director Callie England said.

The event offers a range of options, from a maker fair to classes on using AI or how to get funding. The culinary and restaurant industry is a big part of Kansas City, according to England, so there are multiple classes focused on that.

It is free to sign up for GEWKC. Sessions run Tuesday - Thursday at Union Station.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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