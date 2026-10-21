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Property taxes aren't a popular topic in Jackson County, but Independence hopes its residents will dig into their pocketbooks to preserve some of the city's historic landmarks.

General Obligation Bond Question No. 1 on next month's ballot asks Independence voters to approve a $19.9 million plan. The money from the 20-year bond would be used to fix up five city-owned historic sites — the Bingham-Waggoner Estate, Vaile Mansion, the Truman Memorial Building, the 1827 Log Courthouse and Old Fire Station No. 1.

Independence voters to decide on $19.9M bond to restore 5 historic city-owned landmarks

"These city-owned assets are what distinguish it from our neighbors," Brent Schondelmeyer said. “Not to disparage them, but you won't find this in Blue Springs; you won't find this in Lee Summit. You won't find these in other sorts of communities, and it makes it special.”

Schondelmeyer works with the Campaign for Independence, Missouri’s Campaign for the Historic Sites.

If voters approve the bonds, the Bingham-Waggoner Mansion would receive more than $6.6 million for interior and exterior work as well as restoring outbuildings on the grounds.

"It's not a matter of just putting up this board, put up that board,” Mark Mangels, vice president of the Bingham-Waggoner Historical Society, said. “It's going to require people that know history and architecture to be able to come in, experts to be able to come in and restore it properly.”

The Vaile Mansion would receive nearly $4 million for meticulous exterior renovations, while the Truman Memorial Building would receive $1,012,620. The Old Fire Station No. 1, which currently serves as a National Park Service visitors center, would receive $985,180, and the 1827 Log Courthouse would receive $749,910 for repairs.

The Independence Chamber of Commerce's monthly luncheon Wednesday focused on the bond question.

"I'm gonna be honest, I didn't actually know it was on the ballot, but I thought the presentation today was excellent, and I will be voting yes to preserve it," Veronica Hightower said.

Hightower is an Independence resident who attended the Chamber luncheon. She works at a memory care facility in Independence and sees firsthand how valuable preserving history can be.

“One thing that specifically, as it relates to work, my memory care residents, is that their short-term memory is often compromised,” Hightower said. “But their long-term memory, they remember the history of downtown Independence. When we take them on rides and do trivia, they remember those details, and it's important to their history and to their story.”

Another attendee at the Chamber’s luncheon, Tim Tillapaugh, who owns an auto hail repair business based in Kansas City, agreed: "For our generation, for the future generations. It's important to understand and know about history.”

If approved, Independence residents would receive free admission to all five sites, including the Bingham-Waggoner Estate, until the bonds are retired.

The measure requires a 4/7ths majority — or 57.14 percent — to pass. Voters don't have to wait until Nov. 3 to vote; early no-excuse voting started on Oct. 20.

"This is an opportunity for the community to show its gratitude for really what it is that we have and what it is that we own," Schondelmeyer said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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