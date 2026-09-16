Independence's 1870 Howard Schoolhouse reopens after 11-month renovation project

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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The 1870 Howard Schoolhouse in Independence has reopened for tours after an 11-month renovation, welcoming first-graders back to a living-history experience.

The one-room schoolhouse, built 156 years ago, was gifted to the Jackson County Historical Society in 1960. Located on the 1859 Jail Museum grounds, it has offered a glimpse into the past for 66 years.

Generations of children have taken field trips to the site, whose volunteers have had a dedicated program for all Independence first-graders since 2008.

Gloria Smith, president of the Jackson County Historical Society Board of Directors, said the renovation, which she said cost between $80,000 and $90,000, brought significant structural and cosmetic improvements to the building.

"We have a new foundation, and now we have new siding,” Smith said. “We have new paint, plaster. Our volunteers have restored this nice little wood stove. We moved it all back in just recently, and we're open for business.”

Smith is one of the volunteers who leads students through the experience, explaining what school life looked like in 1870 — including some details that tend to surprise young visitors.

"They're pretty shocked when I tell them we have no electricity, no heat, no lunchroom, no bathroom, no drinking fountain, no paper and pencil, because paper was expensive," Smith said.

Students learn that instead of pencils and paper, children in 1870 wrote on chalkboards and erased their work when finished.

One first-grader named Enzo summed up what he took away from the visit.

"I learned that it didn't have a lunch room," Enzo said.

Since lunch is his favorite part of the day, he was stunned by that revelation. When asked if he would want to attend school there, Enzo said he would — but only for one day.

Smith said the field trip resonates with teachers as much as it does with students.

"It's a big hit, even the teachers tell me that's one of their favorite field trips," Smith said.

For Smith, the schoolhouse represents a broader mission.

"It's living history,” she said. “I'm passionate about history, as are all the JCHS members. Our mission is to educate and preserve history. I believe the 1870 schoolhouse certainly does both of those.”

Smith said she hopes the renovations will keep the schoolhouse standing and serving the community for decades to come.

"It should be good for another 66 years, we're hoping," Smith said. “... We have a treasure of history in Independence and Jackson County that needs to be — it needs to be put out there, people need to know about it, and we need to preserve it.”

An official ribbon-cutting is scheduled for next Thursday. It’s part of a wider effort to protect Independence’s historic sites.

Voters citywide will decide whether to approve a nearly $20 million bond for historic sites on Nov. 3.

The Howard School House will not be included in that bond issue, though its members support the effort, which includes $7.5 million for the Bingham-Waggoner Estate, $4.5 million for the Vaile Mansion, $1.5 million for both the Truman Memorial Building and Old Fire Station No. 1, and $600,000 for the 1827 Log Courthouse.

Independence residents would receive free admission to Bingham-Waggoner and Vaile Mansion, subject to some blackout dates, if the bond passes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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