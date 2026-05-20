Independence's new city manager sees 'amazing things' ahead for 99-year-old city

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Independence may be 99 years old, but it remains a work in progress — and new City Manager Troy Anderson says the city is ready to take off.

"I think Independence is prime to really do some amazing things," Anderson said.

Before sitting down Wednesday morning with Anderson, KSHB 41 News Independence reporter Tod Palmer spoke with several residents outside the Independence Municipal Commons about their hopes and concerns for the city.

Lifelong Independence resident Rod Durnell was there seeking help addressing a blighted property.

KSHB 41 Rod Durnell

"There's certain parts of Independence that could be cleaned up," Durnell said. "That's what brings me here today."

He praised city officials, who are helping guide him in how to remediate an abandoned property. Whether it's vacant storefronts or abandoned houses, Durnell wants to help revitalize Independence.

"The proposed plan to fix up 40 Highway and Noland Road, where they're going to put the Price Chopper, I think all that's very good," Durnell said. "... Nobody likes looking at a vacant building, and it actually costs the city money."

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Anderson agreed and said he sees redevelopment as a tool to fight inflation as costs rise, for residents and the city.

"If we can grow the tax base, now, all of a sudden, the cost of delivering essentially city services is spread across the larger pool, so that's how we can keep costs low, keep taxes low," he said.

The goal would certainly help seniors on a fixed income stave off an increasing tax burden. That approach also could help Independence tackle other challenges, including what resident Tammy Richards identified as her biggest concern.

KSHB 41 Tammy Richards

"More help for the homeless," she said.

When asked why she feels that needs to be a priority for the city of Independence, Richards said the need is clear.

"Because there's a lot of homeless, they don't know what to do to get any help," Richards said.

It's an issue Anderson said he is familiar with from his time in Wichita and Omaha.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Independence may be 99 years old, but it remains a work in progress — and new City Manager Troy Anderson says the city is ready to take off.

"We can look at programs from across the nation that are entrenched in this, and they're doing some really good work," Anderson said. "... We don't have to reinvent the wheel; we can kind of glean from those."

Parks and recreation also emerged as a priority. Resident Doug Murdock recalled a stronger system from years past.

"When I was a kid, we had a great parks and recreation department," Murdock said.

KSHB 41 Doug Murdock

Anderson said restoring that is very much on his mind.

"Good parks can attract and retain talent, is good for health and wellness, increases property values, and so absolutely parks and recreation programs are at the forefront of my mind," Anderson said.

Mike Veit, president of IAFF Local 781 Firefighters Independence, said he is optimistic about Anderson's leadership.

"He's got a positive view on what the city's looking for, and the future is pretty bright with Mr. Anderson," Veit said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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