'It's for them': Blue Springs School District's free clothing outreach program opens for back-to-school

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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The Closet, a free clothing outreach program through the Blue Springs School District, opens its back-to-school session Wednesday.

Blue Springs School District's free clothing outreach program opens for back-to-school season

The program is open to anyone who lives within district boundaries and has children from birth through 12th grade. No appointment is needed.

Families simply show up during operating hours, fill out a form about their children and shop for back-to-school clothes.

Children receive new socks and new underwear, and then have the freedom to walk around and select items from a shopping list.

The Closet is volunteer-run and funded by the Blue Springs Education Foundation.

Tracy Brandner, a volunteer with The Closet, said they typically help 300 to 400 kids per session, helping around 1,000 total last school year. Brandner said the experience is rewarding for everyone involved.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Tracy Brandner

"I love the interaction we have with our families, and just, oh my goodness, the kids, too," Brandner said. "When they find the perfect pair of shoes or the perfect shirt ... they just get so excited and are so appreciative, and it's just a lot of fun to be a part of that."

The Closet has three sessions for district families throughout the year:

Back-to-school

Aug. 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27

Wednesdays 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Thursdays 10:00 a.m. to noon

Fall/Winter

Oct. 7 through Dec. 10

Wednesdays 6–8 p.m.

Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon

Spring

March 17 through May 13

Wednesdays 6–8 p.m.

Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon

The program is currently in need of men's and boys' pants. Donations can be dropped off in bins located at Valley View High School Monday through Friday.

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