SUGAR CREEK, MO — KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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AAA estimates 90% of Thanksgiving travelers will be driving this Thanksgiving, accounting for nearly 73 million people.

With safety in mind, a local first responder created an app to keep travelers connected on the roadway.

Nathan Haring is an Independence dad and Sugar Creek Reserves firefighter who founded the BRYKK app.

Sugar Creek firefighter creates family safety app to keep Thanksgiving travelers connected on the road

BRYKK shares you and your family's locations in real time, mapping driving routes and showing when people will arrive at their destinations.

The app is equipped with SOS and collision alerts showing the closest police and fire stations, with live texting and voice chat capabilities, including making 911 calls.

Haring says it keeps families connected like similar competitors without selling your data.

Haring reached out to KSHB 41 News ahead of Thanksgiving, wanting to share before people hit the road.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Nathan Haring

"It just gives them the added peace of mind. I mean, you can just check your watch and know that, um, your family members driving on the road, they're on 70 and they're doing 65 miles an hour and they're 2 hours from Nana's house," Haring said.

BRYKK is available to download in both the iOS and Android app stores. It has cell phone, smart watch, web and Apple TV and CarPlay ability.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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