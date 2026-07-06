Jackson County property owners should see tax credits beginning this fall after legislature approves ordinance

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers local politics and has been assigned to the Jackson County property assessment and tax issues since 2023. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Property owners in Jackson County are one step closer to seeing money back in their pockets.

The county legislature agreed Monday to a plan to give credits to homeowners who overpaid after problems with the 2023 assessment process affected roughly 200,000 taxpayers.

Jackson County homeowners near tax credits for 2023 overpayments

Credits are expected to appear on tax bills over the next three years, beginning with this year's bills.

County Executive Phil LeVota announced the plan in November and made it law over the weekend with an executive order. Because his term ends this year, he asked the county legislature to back the plan to ensure the credits remain in place beyond his tenure. The legislature unanimously passed Ordinance 6089 Monday.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota

"It's double protection for the taxpayers, and that's what I'm hoping the legislature will show a unified front for the fight the taxpayers have been fighting for years," LeVota said. "Show them you do have stability, you can account for the fact your government is listening to you."

Property owners do not need to take any action to receive the credit; the county says it will apply automatically to properties that qualify.

KSHB Cars parked outside of a house in Jackson County, Mo.

The credit only applies to properties whose assessments increased by more than 15% from 2022 to 2023.

Not everyone supports the plan. Two school districts have filed suit asking a judge to stop it from taking effect.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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