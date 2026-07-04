Jackson County executive signs directive implementing property tax credit program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota signed an executive order to safeguard property tax credits on the Fourth of July.

Property tax assessments have been an ongoing discussion among residents and officials in Jackson County.

LeVota first announced tax relief would be on the way for residents in Novemeber 2025.

Executive Order 26-27 signed Saturday puts LeVota's three-year property tax credit program in place to address issues with 2023 and 2024 property tax assessments. It also implements tax credits for the next three years to correct the errors, per a press release from Jackson County.

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The program will have minimal financial impact on schools, cities and other taxing jurisdictions, according to a press release.

"The taxpayers of Jackson County were promised relief, and today I am keeping that promise," LeVota said in a press release Saturday. "This Executive Order ensures taxpayers receive the tax credits they are owed while balancing the financial responsibilities of our local governments."

School districts have voiced their opposition to the plan. First, with a joint letter from 12 district leaders in April. Then in June, two school districts sued the county asking a judge to stop the plan from moving forward, saying it will significantly disrupt operations and revoke millions from future budgets.

A public hearing was held by the Jackson County Legislature earlier this week regarding the proposal. After the meeting, LeVota said he thinks his program remains "the fairest and most fiscally responsible solution for taxpayers and local taxing jurisdictions alike," per a press release.

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LeVota hopes the county legislature will implement an ordinance to codify the tax credit program.

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