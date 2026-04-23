Jackson County Prosecutor's Office highlights victim support resources during Crime Victims' Rights Week

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. She also covers stories in the Northland. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

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National Crime Victims' Rights Week is a moment to confront and remove barriers to achieve justice for all victims of crime, a mission the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office prioritizes daily.

KC Mothers in Charge kicked off the week with their annual Pee-Wee Walk. Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson joined the stride.

Lauren Leslie Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson

"Everything we do here in the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, victims are at the center," Johnson said.

This year's theme is: Listen. Act. Advocate. Protect victims, serve communities.

"When crime happens, not only is one individual affected, families are affected, communities are affected and even the children of the individuals involved in these incidents are affected," Johnson said. "So, how do we offer services and provide support to ensure that the harm is contained as much as possible?"

The prosecutor's office processes between 5,000 and 6,000 cases each year. Victims are often thrown into unfamiliar territory, including media attention, court proceedings and accessing resources.

Victim advocates like Kristin Filardo are there to help.

Lauren Leslie Kristin Filardo, Victim advocate

"Our main focus is making sure that victims are supported, communicated with from our office," Filardo said. "And to make sure that they understand the ins and outs of the legal system. It’s an extremely confusing system. And so having another person that’s in this office to support them emotionally."

The office also has a clothing closet for victims who take the stand, as well as emotional support dogs.

Lauren Leslie Devon Tarantino, Assistant prosecutor attorney

"Everybody loves the dogs for victims; they’re just the best ice breaker," said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Devon Tarantino. "Because most people love dogs, and it just gives you something to talk about. And honestly, when people see the dogs, they forget why they’re in our office, which is a great distraction for them."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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