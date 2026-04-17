KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

Twelve Jackson County school superintendents warned of "catastrophic consequences" as the county offers residential property tax credits over the next three years.

The superintendents cosigned a letter to Jackson County Executive Phil Levota expressing concerns that they expect to lose nearly $200 million during the three-year timeline.

Jackson County school districts plan for $200M loss from county tax credit

This all stems from the Jackson County tax issues that residents have dealt with for several years.

To give back to taxpayers who overpaid in 2023 and 2024, LeVota introduced tax credits that would balance out the high cost from previous years.

Property Assessments ‘Catastrophic’: 12 JaxCo school districts express concern over tax credit plan Sam Hartle

The districts claim the tax breaks act as an unlawful clawback of money already spent.

"I am a lawyer. I know I have the authority to do that, and I am going to give Jackson County taxpayers their tax credits. I'm not gonna follow their direction not to do that," LeVota said.

KSHB 41 Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota

Lee's Summit School District Superintendent Dr. David Buck signed the letter in opposition to the tax plan. He said the majority of losses will come out of operational funds. That's the same fund the district uses to pay staff.

"Every year, 80 to 85% of our budgets are on people salary and benefits," Buck said. "We really rely on local funding."

KSHB 41 Superintendent Dr. David Buck

A budget update from Buck in March showed a $15 million to $20 million loss represents funding needed for 150 to 225 staff members. He said this is part of a budget deficit that could happen due to the tax credits.

"If those things happen, then come this fall, we'll have to talk about, hey, what do we need to do as a district? Do we need to make major cuts or not?" Buck said.

This school year, the districts were already hit by commercial tax credits. These credits are causing deficits across county schools, according to emails I received from the districts.

"So that costs us about $3.6 million in revenue," Buck told me.

Other districts said their losses range from hundreds of thousands to millions.

The districts said they solidify their budget and tax levy in the fall; The commercial tax credit happened after the levy was set.

Jackson County School Districts

LeVota said the districts are asking for the county to stop the credits; He's asking the schools for alternatives.

"The letter today said don't give tax credits to Jackson County taxpayers, and don't roll back the outrageous commercial property things that you did. That's what they said. They didn't give me solutions," LeVota told me. "I want some solutions."

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