Juvenile charged with 2nd-degre murder in death of Raytown teen Joshua Lewis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile is facing 2nd-degree murder charges in connection with the deadly shooting Wednesday of Raytown High School student Joshua Lewis.

A Jackson County Circuit Court spokesperson told KSHB 41 News Friday that the court’s Juvenile Office charged the juvenile with one count of 2nd-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action in connection with Joshua’s death.

Because of the age of the defendant, the name of the juvenile was not provided. The spokesperson said all hearings in the case and additional case details are closed to the public.

Police said Wednesday night that two suspects had been taken into custody. It wasn't clear if the second suspect had yet been charged.

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The charges were announced hours after hundreds of people packed Raytown Christian Church Thursday night for a vigil to honor Joshua.

KSHB 41 News reporter La'Nita Brooks was among those in attendance and filed this report.

Hundreds gathered Thursday to remember Joshua Lewis, teen murder victim

Joshua played on the Raytown High School football team.

Anthony Morgan, the team's head coach, says Friday night's game and the rest of the season will be dedicated to Joshua's memory.

"To lose his life is just so traumatizing and sad for myself, for my team, for the kids at the high school, for the community," said Morgan. "It's just one of those things that we talked about finding a way to get through it and using it to unite and come together for Josh and just be Raytown strong and be strong for his family."

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