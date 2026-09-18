Hundreds gathered Thursday at Raytown Christian Church to remember Joshua Lewis, teen fatally shot Tuesday

RAYTOWN, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories in Kansas City, Missouri, and stories offering solutions on crime. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

Hundreds of people packed Raytown Christian Church Thursday evening for a vigil honoring Joshua Lewis, the Raytown High School student shot and killed outside a Casey's gas station Wednesday.

As the vigil ended, the memorial continued to grow on the parling lot where he was killed.

The evening began with prayer, followed by emotional words from his family.

His aunt was able to address the crowd through tears.

Brian Luton Lewis's aunt and siblings

"This is the hardest thing I have ever, ever crying out, asking God, 'Why, my faith is very strong?"'

His uncle said the turnout was overwhelming.

"We appreciate everybody coming out to celebrate my nephew, he said. "I wasn't expecting this, my heart is very joyed."

The vigil was held by the city and brought together pastors from across the city, community members and students impacted by the tragedy.

Raytown Mayor Mike McDonough said he organized the event to bring the community together — especially students from Raytown High School.

Brian Luton Mike McDonough, Raytown Mayor

"This was my way of getting everybody together and getting the folks, especially from Raytown High School, together to grieve together, have some words and prayers and things like that," he said. "And hopefully get them to understand going forward how they all need to work together."

Some of Lewis's teammates held number 36 balloons, the same number he wore on his football jersey.

Raytown Head Football Coach Anthony Morgan described Lewis as a vibrant young man with a big future ahead of him.

Brian Luton Anthony Morgan Raytown head football coach

"To lose his life is just so traumatizing and sad for myself, for my team, for the kids at the high school, for the community," said Morgan. "It's just one of those things that we talked about finding a way to get through it and using it to unite and come together for Josh and just be Raytown strong and be strong for his family."

Coach Morgan said the team will dedicate Friday's game and the rest of the season to Joshua's life and memory.

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