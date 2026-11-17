KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Kansas City is riding a soccer high — from hosting six games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to the Current reaching the NWSL Championship Game on Saturday, and the Kansas City Roos earning the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Now, the Kansas City Comets hope to ride that wave as they enter their 17th season.

The Comets last won a Major Arena Soccer League, or MASL, title in 2014, but the team is aiming high as a new season begins.

"My expectation is always to win a championship," Comets head coach Stefan Stokic said.

That mindset runs throughout the roster.

"I'm trying to be better with expectations — take the day more day-to-day,” forward Zach Reget said, “but obviously a ring is what we want.”

Comets midfielder Leo Acosta agreed when asked for his goal: "It's always a championship, yeah, always a championship.”

The Comets see the region's soccer momentum as something to build on.

"With all the hype of the World Cup and now the KC Current, I think we just want to keep adding to it and that excitement for soccer itself in Kansas City," Stokic said.

The club has reloaded its roster for the new campaign.

"Every year is a new challenge," Comets managing partner Brian Budzinski said. “This season we've got the reigning MVP coming back. You know, we've added Khiry Shelton. That's going to add a little bit of a mix to it, and we've added some young pieces. So, we took a good core of our group, changed the roster about 25%. But you know, we're looking forward to it.”

Rian Marques led the MASL in points with 52 last season, scoring 29 goals with 23 assists en route to MVP honors. He headlines the returning core.

Shelton joins the Comets after a 10-year MLS career, including seven years with Sporting KC. He headlines the newcomers.

"It's been a challenge,” Shelton said of adjusting to the indoor game. “I'm learning a lot.There's so much to learn, but I've played this game long enough.”

The club is also building toward another future — one that may include a women's team.

"The first professional women's indoor soccer game will be held Jan. 2 in Kansas City at Cable Dahmer Arena, so we're pretty excited about that," Budzinski said.

It will be part of the five-team MASL Women’s Challenge Cup and could be a precursor to a professional indoor women’s soccer league.

"It's time for women's professional indoor soccer to exist," Budzinski said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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