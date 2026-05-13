Kansas City, Missouri, bars could stay open 23 hours during FIFA World Cup 2026 under revised city ordinance

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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Bars in Kansas City, Missouri, could stay open 23 hours a day during the FIFA World Cup 2026 under a revised proposed city ordinance.

Bars in entertainment districts would need to submit a safety plan to the city to qualify for extended hours.

KCMO bars could stay open 23 hours during World Cup under revised city ordinance

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas posted on X the five entertainment districts in the city.

Mayor Quinton Lucas Entertainment district's in Kansas City

KCMO bars could stay open until 5 a.m. during the World Cup under changes to a city ordinance expected to go before City Council on May 14.

The proposal marks a near reversal from the discussions from the previous week.

2026 FIFA World Cup Should KCMO bars stay open for 23 hours during the World Cup? Alyssa Jackson

The Blue Line owner, Steve Stegall, said the earlier direction of those talks would have had serious consequences for his business.

"We would have had to turn everybody down that we just hired, who have been training for the last one and a half to two weeks, getting them prepared for this. It would have been devastating," Stegall said.

Stegall said a conversation with Lucas helped turn things around.

KSHB 41 Steve Stegall

"He realized that there was a legitimate complaint, and he took action and reversed on the course where he was going," Stegall said.

While specific requirements for the safety plans have not been announced, Stegall said that adding security staff and camera coverage makes him confident in his plan.

"If you do something bad at The Blue Line, if you cause a crime, you will go to jail," Stegall said.

Bar customer Roberto Montalvo said he shares that confidence in the safety of KC bars.

"We take the necessary precautions and have security. I think this can go very smoothly. It's just more like people having to discern when they wanna stay and how long they wanna stay at a bar," Montalvo said.

KSHB 41 Roberto Montalvo

Montalvo said he is happy bars are taking advantage of an important moment for the city.

"A lot of people are hungry and very motivated for this opportunity that we have here in Kansas City," Montalvo said.

Stegall summed up where things stand now.

"Man, we're now World Cup ready," Stegall said.

If approved, the ordinance change will take effect on June 11 and last through July 19.

The City Council is expected to hear the revised ordinance on May 14.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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