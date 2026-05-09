KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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The Kansas City area will be host to the World Cup in less than 34 days and the question remains — will bars be able to stay open for 23 hours?

This summer, it depends on what city you are in.

Both Kansas and Missouri legislatures passed laws allowing bars and restaurants to sell liquor from 6 a.m. to 5 a.m.

However, cities in Kansas must opt in to the new law. Cities in Missouri must opt out to be exempt.

"I was in Europe five days ago, and while they can stay open later, you see some real differences. The streets weren’t flooded with a lot of people on the streets. You did not have some of the issues with driving, and I'll be honest, we’ve had gun violence issues and shootouts around bar closing time in Kansas City before," KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

Mayor Lucas introduced ordinance 260447, which would exempt Kansas City from the extended hours if it passes.

"I owe a duty to the people of Kansas City and all our visitors to make sure everyone is safe," he said.

On a regular Friday morning at Blue Line Hockey Bar in the River Market, customers had mixed opinions about staying open for 23 hours a day.

Should KCMO bars stay open for 23 hours during the World Cup? Residents and businesses weigh in

"If they would stay open longer, I think it would be a blast for everyone here," Tiarra Rainey said. "I think this city is well watched over, so it’s a 50/50."

Lauren Witherspoon said staying drunk all day going into the next day could be an issue in Kansas City.

"If I was a bar, I would want to be open 23 hours a day," Witherspoon said. "For the people out of town, it will be nice for them because different time zones. For the people who live here, I think it’s gonna be bad."

Steve Stegall, the owner of Blue Line Hockey Bar, expects to make once-in-a-lifetime profit with the World Cup coming to the metro next month.

When he heard bars could extend hours to 5 a.m., he hired extra seasonal staff that he said he will have to fire if they aren't open longer.

"When I heard World Cup, I went jackpot," Stegall said. "This is something we need. With the prices with food, everything going through the roof, we need this more than ever."

KCMO City Council will discuss the ordinance in the Finance, Public Safety Committee at 10:30 a.m. on May 12.

Stegall said he wants the council to hear his perspective before a vote: "Consider why we did this in the first place. To generate money."

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