KC PrideFest, other large events act as public safety practice ahead of World Cup

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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Kansas City's PrideFest is underway and security teams are working to ensure attendees have a fun and safe experience.

This was one of several large events taking place from June 5 to 7. With the World Cup a week away, it is like a public safety trial run ahead of the tournament and accompanying events.

Community was the top answer when festival goers were asked what makes them feel safe at the festival.

"Just having my support people around me," Jasmine Britton said.

KSHB 41 Jasmine Britton

Sean Mitchell echoed that sentiment, pointing to the significance of people showing up.

"The community seeing that people are still out here, not afraid to come out, you know, into the heart of Kansas City," Mitchell said.

KSHB 41 Sean Mitchell

Another attendee spoke to the importance of representation as part of feeling safe.

"The more we can represent that you're safe, wanted, you are part of these other communities, the better," Mikah Meyer said.

Kenniya Norah pointed to the visible security presence at the event.

KSHB 41 Kenniya Norah

"We've got security up here and all that," Norah said. "I feel a little safer."

Sean Mitchell acknowledged there is always room for improvement, but expressed optimism about how the event was handled.

"We could do better, we could do more, but I think they've done a great job with where we started," Mitchell said.

He said it is exciting to see the the community get together to celebrate things like the World Cup and PrideFest.

"It's so amazing to see just Kansas City come together for an event like this. We have the World Cup here in Kansas City as well, so it's a lot of preparation going on, a lot of nerves for a lot of people, but being able to still come together and celebrate something, celebrate unity, and just bringing the city together, it's crucial," Mitchell said.

In mid-May, KCPD Chief Stacey Graves said the department will have all hands on deck for the World Cup.

"We're practicing and training for all of it, we're preparing for the worst and hoping for the best," Graves said in May.

Graves also noted the city will be drawing on outside help.

READ MORE | Officers from 11 states will help Kansas City, Missouri, police keep World Cup crowds safe

"We're bringing a lot of different law enforcement agencies from outside KC," Graves said.

For Sam Eladalti, events like PrideFest and the World Cup serve the same purpose — showing the world what Kansas City is about.

"People, they are hesitant about the World Cup, and I think it's all positive. We want people to come in to see who we are, what we do here, and how much we welcome our people to come in and have fun," Eladalti said.

KSHB 41 Sam Eladalti

Eladalti said communities are built through gathering, whether at PrideFest or the World Cup.

Attendees should note that these events have different rules regarding items like bags and water bottles. Security checkpoints are also in place at both PrideFest and World Cup venues.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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