Last day to see rare historic documents at Truman Library, admission is free thanks to Royals Foundation

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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The Truman Library and Museum is offering free admission on Memorial Day, with the Royals Foundation covering the cost of tickets.

Last day to see rare historic documents at Truman Library

Opening the Vault: The Story of US exhibit is in its final day at the library. The exhibit features 21 historic documents that rarely, if ever, are out of Washington, D.C., taking visitors through critical timeline points in American history as the country prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary.

Documents on display include the Treaty of Paris, the Missouri Compromise, the Manhattan Project notebook and the written words of Brown v. Board of Education.

Mark Adams, director of the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum, said:

KSHB 41 Mark Adams

"These are the actual documents. Our founding fathers and presidents after that worked on, deliberated over, we have some missteps, and then we have the corrections along the way, particularly with some of our civil rights documents."

Debra Burnes, who toured The Story of US exhibit in April, said:

KSHB 41 Debra Burnes

"It reminds us that humans, that there were real people behind all these documents, behind the formation of our country, and what our country stood for."

The World War One Memorial and Museum in Kansas City also has half-price admission for the public today, with free admission for veterans, active duty military and their families with ID provided.

The WWI Memorial and Museum is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony in the courtyard at 10 a.m., followed by a Walk of Honor dedication in the auditorium at 2 p.m. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Truman Library is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

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