LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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Lee's Summit voters have decided to keep their freedom to choose who takes out their trash.

On Tuesday, voters rejected a ballot question that would have approved a single citywide trash hauler, reducing the number of service providers in the areas.

Those living in Homeowners Associations that contracted separately with a specific company were exempt.

Since January when city council approved putting the measure on the ballot KSHB 41 followed the story.

WATCH | Lee's Summit voters decline citywide trash service; neighbors protect 'freedom of choice'

Lee's Summit voters decline citywide trash service; neighbors protect 'freedom of choice'

George Constable, the president of Constable Sanitation, said the outcome means his family business can stay in Lee's Summit.

"We can continue, you know, the same routine and what we've done here for 100 years. We wanted to stay here," Constable said.

KSHB 41 George Constable

Constable first shared his thoughts a month ago, along with his dad, George Constable, and his son, also named George Constable.

The family is from Lee's Summit and has been hauling trash in the area for over 111 years.

Constable said the vote could have sent the business out of Lee's Summit.

"When I look at the legacy and think that might go away and it might go away while I'm running it, you know, it's very emotional to me," Constable said in October.

Jackson County Should you choose your trash hauler? Lee's Summit residents to vote Nov. 3 Braden Bates

Ahead of the election, the haulers stood together.

"It was really fun to see that side of your competition," Constable said. They created a social media campaign talking about how good competition creates competitive pricing.

Voters delivered their answer.

Ann Carroll was one of the roughly 29,000 voters who said no.

"I love the freedom of choice. I was happy not to be told what I had to do," Carroll said. "I think there are a lot of small businesses who do our trash pick up and that would put them out of business."

KSHB 41 Ann Carroll

Mary Shafer was another. She said the trucks don't appear to be causing increased road damage, which was one of the reasons behind the ballot question.

"I mean there are a lot of trash trucks that go around but I mean it's never bothered me," Schafer said. "There's a lot of different options out there so you can decide which one you wanna go with."

KSHB 41 Mary Shafer

Constable noted that residents who wanted contracted services still have options.

"If you were a yes vote and you were wanting to get contracted services, there's still several HOAs within the summit that are not contracted," Constable said.

He also said those who want less trucks should talk to their neighbors.

"If you want less traffic down your cul-de-sac, get everyone to sign up on the same street, you know, vocalize and communicate," Constable said.

For Constable, he'd never give up on the city that's helped build him.

"Either way, the vote would have went. I would've lived here, you know. I love Lee Summit," Constable said.

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