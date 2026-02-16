LET'S TALK INDEPENDENCE: Special Olympics friendship blooms over coffee and dominoes in Independence

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

An unlikely friendship has blossomed over coffee and dominoes at Main Street Coffee House on the Independence Square, where two men meet several times a week for more than just a game.

Michael Lunsford and Mike Lowry sit down to play a unique version of dominoes that uses numbers instead of dots. But their weekly meetings represent something much deeper than passing time – they're about building meaningful connections.

"I do community integration with Michael… one of his goals is learning numbers and how they relate to each other and so we're playing a dominoes game with numbers rather than dots," Lowry said.

The pair is connected through Special Olympics and The Dream Works in Kansas City. Their golf team goes by the name M&M, a playful nod to their shared first names.

"Oh Michael's my buddy," Lowry said.

Lowry's role extends beyond friendship – he helps Lunsford learn to make connections, whether it's understanding how numbers relate to each other through dominoes or feeling comfortable engaging with his community.

"Dream Works helps me get out and about with the places I always wanted to go to," Lunsford said. He said one of his favorites besides the coffee shop is Bass Pro Shops.

Their routine has become a cornerstone of community integration and decision making. Every morning when Lowry picks up Lunsford, he asks where they want to go, even though they both know the answer.

"So every morning when I pick him up I say, OK, where are we going? I know where we're going. We're gonna go to the coffee house, but I always ask him just to make sure he makes that decision," Lowry said.

The friendship has taught both men valuable lessons. While Lunsford learns to connect numbers and navigate social situations in busy coffee shops, Lowry has discovered that meaningful connections can form between the most unlikely pairs. He attributes his newfound patience to his work with Special Olympics and The Dream Works.

"He truly is one of my best friends and I look forward every time to go to work with Michael and what we're gonna do and what we do. It's just time I get to be with Michael," Lowry said.

Lunsford is an accomplished Special Olympics athlete with his coach Lowry. Lunsford plays golf, basketball and bowling. Ask Lowry for a fun fact about Lunsford and he will tell you he is 6'7" and can bowl a 210 with a bribe of Chinese for dinner – a score that would impress bowlers at any level.

The duo chose to meet at the busy coffee shop specifically for the community integration experience during Let's Talk Independence, embracing the opportunity to be comfortable in crowded spaces while building their friendship one domino at a time.

