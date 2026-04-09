KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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It’s been 12 years since more than 10,000 people voted in an Independence mayoral election, but nearly 13,000 cast a ballot on Tuesday.

Lingering anger over the city council’s decision to approve a massive tax abatement for a hyperscale AI data center in the Little Blue Valley is a big reason why.

Lingering anger in Independence over data center drives voter turnout, council turnover

Thousands of Independence residents joined a Stop the AI Data Center group on Facebook, which organized opposition and made their presence felt as the council debated the project.

Ultimately, the Independence City Council approved a 90% abatement for the $150-billion, 2.1-million-square-foot project at the corner of Missouri 78 and Little Blue Parkway, which is expected to generate $35 million to $50 million in taxes for the city’s general fund and an equal amount for Independence Power and Light.

Dr. Bridget McCandless, who ran for mayor, was among the five council members who voted to approve Chapter 100 industrial revenue bonds for the project, which will be operated by Netherlands-based Nebius.

Her opponent, Kevin King, also supported the data center but criticized how the council brought the project forward, joining the chorus that suggested city officials lacked transparency in advancing the project.

“I firmly believe it (the data-center vote) did play a role in this,” King said. “I’ve spoken to those people several times, and I truly appreciate their support.”

Jared Fears was the only other council member who voted for the project on the ballot. He lost his reelection bid with the opposition group’s preferred candidates, Cody Atkinson and Jackie Dorman, sweeping to victory in the at-large council member race.

“I think the people in Independence are disappointed in elected officials and how they've handled the data-center project,” Rachel Gonzalez, one of the Stop the AI Data Center group leaders, said. “Tonight, they made their voices heard at the polls.”

Voter turnout was exceptional for an April municipal election.

When Eileen Weir defeated James Schultz in a hotly contested Independence mayoral election in April 2014, there were 11,667 ballots cast, but that’s also the last time at least 10,000 voters weighed in on the city’s mayoral election.

Four years earlier, Weir ran unopposed, though there were other issues on the ballot, and voter turnout for the mayoral election dipped to 8,094 ballots.

When Rowland, who opted not to run for reelection, defeated Weir in 2022, there were 9,454 ballots cast.

King swept to victory with 12,860 ballots cast, a 36% increase from four years ago. He received 7,779 votes and McCandless received 5,081, according to unofficial results from the Jackson County Election Board.

Officials believe lingering anger about the data center drove the high turnout.

“People voiced their concerns last night,” King said. “They feel like they haven't been heard; they feel like they haven't been listened to.”

King promised better communication and accountability as he prepares to take office April 20.

“They (Independence residents) don't want to be the last ones to know,” he said. “I think that's important when projects of this magnitude, or projects in general, that we make sure that we get the information out early so our residents and our voters know exactly what's going on.”

Opposition leaders sued the city, hoping to put the Nebius abatement on the ballot, but a Jackson County judge ruled that the Independence City Charter prevented a citywide vote.

That made Tuesday’s election results especially impactful for Gonzalez and her group.

“I'm incredibly thrilled with our election results tonight,” she said. “All of the candidates that our group, Stop the AI Data Center, supported won tonight. I think that that really is a referendum on this project in itself. We didn't get to do our actual referendum because of the judge's decision, but we did vote out those who did vote for this project.”

Atkinson said he’s ready to help Independence turn the page.

“I think people were ready for some new perspectives on council and as mayor,” he said. “Ultimately, that's what I think we're bringing,”

Dorman agreed: “We're ready to have our voices heard. We're ready to take back our city and be the ones who pick our priorities.”

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