LONE JACK, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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The small town of Lone Jack is mourning the loss of Officer Josh Kerr, a familiar face who spent years serving the community and getting to know its kids.

Kaleb Mace, a junior at Lone Jack High School, spent most of his life looking up to Kerr.

"You never really think this kind of thing's going to happen," Mace said.

KSHB 41/ Chris Morrison

He remembers meeting Kerr as a young child.

"I was little, like four or five years old. I'd always be playing outside in my driveway, and he would drive by in his cop car, always ask me how I was doing," Mace said.

Kaleb Mace

Now, he's holding onto those memories.

"Always happy, always a smile on his face," Mace said.

That's how many people in Lone Jack remember Kerr after learning of his death in the line of duty.

Before working for the Raytown Police Department, Kerr worked for the Lone Jack Police Department, where he served as the school resource officer for the 2023-24 school year.

Lone Jack Police Department

The school district says that before that, as a Lone Jack Police Department officer, he was a facilitator of the district's active shooter training and a loyal support to many students, families and classrooms. He was a regular presence at Lone Jack High School events.

KSHB 41/ Chris Morrison

Ashley Sleeper, who worked with Kerr, said he always checked in on those around him.

"There would not be a day that he would not be like, 'Hey, are you doing OK? How are you doing?'" Sleeper said.

She said his loss leaves a void in the community.

"Genuinely, he made such a huge impact and it's going to be a big hole that really will never be filled," Sleeper said.

Lone Jack Police Department

Amber Hanna, vice president of Lone Jack Booster Club, got to know Kerr well and said his dedication stood out.

"If you met Josh, you would know that he was an officer down to the core. And one thing I can tell you was his willingness to serve and he was serving his community," Hanna said.

Parents saw their students inspired by Kerr's kindness.

"He was a hero to them because he really took the time to get to know each kid here," Hanna said.

Now, those kids plan to honor his legacy.

KSHB 41/ Chris Morrison

"I want to make sure that all police officers and everybody who has paid the ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten," Mace said.

In a statement, the Lone Jack Police Department said Kerr served as its school resource officer and ran its Police Explorer Program, investing his time in the youth of the community and helping shape the next generation of law enforcement officers.

"Josh was always willing to pick up an extra shift, help a fellow officer, or do whatever was needed for the department," the department said. "Josh left a lasting impression on our department, our community, and those of us who had the privilege of working alongside him."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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