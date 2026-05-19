Missouri's Blue Shield public safety program enters 2nd year with $10M boost

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. She also focuses on issues regarding scams. Share your story idea with Megan .

—

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe’s Blue Shield program is entering its second year with a $10 million boost .

The initiative allows cities and counties to apply to be recognized for supporting public safety. Those selected are awarded a $50,000 grant to fund equipment, training or technology for local police departments. There are now 285 Blue Shield communities across the state.

KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis has followed the program from its inception in Jefferson City to Grandview’s Blue Shield journey over the last two years. Abundis saw their $50,000 at work for the first time on Tuesday.

A green screen inside the Grandview Police Department is part of a new simulator paid for with state dollars. The training room is meant to improve police interactions in Grandview neighborhoods.

KSHB 41

Any situation you want officers to train for, Det. Sgt. Martin Studdard can create it.

“I call it a high-dollar product in a low-dollar package,” Studdard said. “This gives us every opportunity we need to provide a training scenario for our officers.”

KSHB 41

Training scenario examples range from hostage negotiations to confrontations in schools or public spaces, like along Main Street.

“Now we’re not training in some weird environment we aren’t familiar with," Studdard said. "We are training on Main Street, the amphitheater, we’re training at the farmers market."

KSHB 41

He says familiarity will help in real-life scenarios and should reassure those who call Grandview home.

“They should feel comforted knowing we’re using every technology possible and every means possible to educate and train our officers to provide the safest community to Grandview,” he said.

Abundis observed Ofc. Brandon Eitel training on the equipment.

KSHB 41

“One thing we owe to our citizens is to be ready to go when they need us, when seconds count; we want to be there in seconds,” Eitel said. “Being able to evaluate each shot-by-shot score, learn where my deficiencies are. Firearms are something we don’t use a lot, but we train on a lot, and we train really hard. And when we have to use them, we need to be accurate and precise.”

Studdard believes the training goes deeper. The green screen allows a trainer to insert themselves, adding to the scenario.

KSHB 41

“Based on the officers' responses and actions, they are going to act differently, so instead of a script, they are following real life, the actions and words of the officers,” Studdard said.

Grandview officers will regularly train on the new simulator, according to Studdard.

In previous years, the city of Kansas City, Missouri, and KCPD opted out of the Blue Shield program. But on Tuesday, a spokesperson informed Abundis the city is applying for the grant.

Communities that choose to opt in to the application and program have two weeks left to apply for the grant. The deadline is June 2 .

The Missouri Department of Public Safety reports first-time Blue Shield communities include Cass County, Richmond and Excelsior Springs. Returning Blue Shield communities include the city of Raymore and Clay and Platte counties.

In 2025, other departments used the grant funds for body cameras, bulletproof vests, cars, radios, mobile data terminals and license plate readers.

Missouri Dept. of Public Safety

—