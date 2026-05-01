MSHSAA denies Lee's Summit West request to not forfeit football games after fraud investigation

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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The Missouri State High School Athletic Association denied a request from Lee's Summit West High School to not forfeit varsity and sub-varsity games from the 2025 football season.

This comes after a school investigation uncovered eight students used fraudulent leases and utility bills to attend the school.

High School Lee’s Summit West football coaches dismissed following internal investigation Sam Hartle

In a self-report letter to MSHSAA the high school said, "The investigation uncovered practices consistent with recruiting and undue influence."

As a result of the investigation, Lee's Summit West's head coach, an assistant coach and a volunteer coach were all dismissed.

In LSW's self-report obtained by KSHB 41, the school made two requests for relief to MSHSAA.

A forfeiture of the varsity and sub-varsity football games in which ineligible players participated; in reference to by-law 1.2.3.a (Penalties - Ineligible Student)

Lee’s Summit West is requesting relief from forfeiting games in accordance with by-law 1.2.3.d. It has been determined that the administration understood these students to be fully eligible without issue during the season after completing the transfer process. shared that he was unaware of the students not living in the district. The parents did not self-report that they were not living in the attendance area after submitting false documentation to the school district.

It has been determined that the administration understood these students to be fully eligible without issue during the season after completing the transfer process. shared that he was unaware of the students not living in the district. The parents did not self-report that they were not living in the attendance area after submitting false documentation to the school district. Lee’s Summit West is requesting relief in accordance with by-law 1.2.3.e. Administrative notes provided throughout indicate that this issue of student ineligibility has been diligently and completely investigated (2.2.3.f). A 365-day period of ineligibility for those students who misrepresented their living accommodations with the district (2.2.5). The date of discovery was March 17th, 2026.

In a response to the school's self-report, MSHSAA denied both requests for relief.

The eight students, seven ninth graders and one 11th grader, will face an ineligibility period of 365 days from the date of discovery. Their eligibility will be reinstated March 17, 2027.

Accroding to MSHSAA's response, the school is required to submit forfeitures, including games the involved students participated in on both the varsity and sub-varsity level.

"The school has requested a lesser penalty, asking that By-Law 2.2.6 would allow for the school to not forfeit the games. In this situation, it is my opinion that request is denied," MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Jennifer Rukstad said in the response letter.

The school can appeal the opinion to the MSHSAA Board of Directors.

KSHB 41 reached out to the school district. A spokesperson said they have "accepted and complied with all MSHSAA expectations."

The district will not be appealing the decision.

This is a list of games Lee's Summit West will forfeit, according to the school's self-report.

Lee’s Summit West varsity football contests to be vacated (11 games):



August 29th, 2025 Blue Springs High School



Sept. 5th, 2025 Oak Park High School

12th, 2025 Liberty North High School

19th, 2025 Rockhurst High School

26th, 2025 Lee’s Summit High School Oct. 3rd, 2025 Raymore-Peculiar High School

10th, 2025 Staley High School

17th, 2025 Lee’s Summit North High School

25th, 2025 Blue Springs South High School

30th, 2025 Park Hill South High School Nov. 7th, 2025 North Kansas City High School



Lee’s Summit C team football contests to be vacated (9 games):



Sept. 3rd, 2025 Blue Springs High School

10th, 2025 Blue Springs South High School

17th, 2025 Liberty North High School

24th, 2025 Lee’s Summit North High School Oct. 1st, 2025 Lee’s Summit High School

8th, 2025 Staley High School

15th, 2025 Raymore-Peculiar High School

22nd, 2025 Rockhurst High School

29th, 2025 Liberty High School

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