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Mugs Up Drive-In on 23rd Street in Independence is celebrating 70 years in business, and not much has changed since the doors first opened in the 1950s, besides the original building has been moved further away from the road.

Mugs Up Drive-In in Independence celebrates 70 years of original 1950s carhop service

While other locations have closed over the years, this one has stayed family owned and true to its original recipes. It is the only one left standing in the Kansas City metro. The next closest is in Columbia, Missouri.

No mobile app is needed to order here. Customers drive up — not through — and carhops come out to take orders and place food on car windows, just as they did seven decades ago.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Terry Sanchez, Kansas Customer

"It's just reminds you of the old times where they come out to your car and serve you," Terry Sanchez, a customer who drove over from Kansas, said.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Tammy Douglas, Independence Customer

Tammy Douglas, a lifelong customer, said the friendly service keeps her coming back.

"They'll come right out to take your order and they're just real friendly," Douglas said.

General Manager Denise Hosack said the drive-in's roots are what make it special.

"I just think that the uniqueness of being, um, an original 1950s drive-in is what brings our customers back all the time," Hosack said.

In the 1970s, Hosack's mother bought the business from the original owner who opened it in 1956 and has operated by a simple motto: if it's not broke, don't fix it.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Denise Hosack, General Manager

"We've been very consistent. We've figured out the best ways to do everything. Our recipes are the same as they were originally, and we found a way that works, providing good food, quality food, good service," Hosack said.

The only changes over the years have been an expanded menu and a shift from a summers-only operation to year-round service. Hosack said those moves are what fueled the drive-in's growth and its extremely loyal customer base.

"I dropped some stuff off out at an auction off of 23rd Street, and every time I'm this side of town, I'd love to come to this place," Sanchez said.

The business has remained in the family throughout. Hosack even met her husband when they were both 13-year-old coworkers at Mugs Up.

"All of my brothers and sisters have worked here at one time or another. Our children have worked here. Grandkids aren't quite old enough yet," Hosack said.

This summer, the drive-in is marking the milestone with commemorative T-shirts, cups, and more.

"It's the nostalgia of the original zip burger and the homemade root beer that you just can't beat," Hosack said.

Hosack said Mugs Up is not planning on going anywhere as long as its customers keep driving in.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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