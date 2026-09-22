New Independence Christmas Market offering free space to SantaCaliGon vendors impacted by recent storms

INDEPENDENCE, MO — KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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Vendors who lost a day of business at SantaCaliGon due to storms will get another chance to set up shop at a new holiday event coming to Independence Square this November.

The Independence Chamber of Commerce, Independence Square Association and Visit Independence are hosting the Independence Square Christmas Market on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM. The event will bring in a variety of vendors and Square businesses for holiday shopping.

——- KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw has more on the Christmas Market ——-

New Independence Christmas Market to offer free vendor space to SantaCaliGon vendors

SantaCaliGon vendors get first priority for space at the market, and that space is complimentary to make up for the Labor Day weekend festival having to close a day early.

Allison Calvin, executive director of Visit Independence, said the three organizations came together after the festival to come up with a plan.

"Really, just supporting them, getting the word out that people can come support those vendors that were affected by weather, and hopefully show that the Independence Square and Independence residents and visitors love SantaCaliGon and the vendors, and want to support them through the holiday season," Calvin said.

SantaCaliGon vendors should have received an email from the chamber explaining how to claim their spot. Non-SantaCaliGon vendors will join a wait list first. Calvin said some vendors have already taken advantage of the new holiday market.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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