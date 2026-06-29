KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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Oak Grove led all Jackson County cities in population growth over the last five years, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Oak Grove population growth driven by increase in single-family housing availability

The bureau's data shows Oak Grove grew 14.4% between 2020 and 2025. Kansas City saw a 2.58% increase over the same period.

Residents who have relocated to Oak Grove cite housing affordability and school quality as key reasons for the move.

Michael Mahaffey, who moved from Blue Springs to Oak Grove, pointed to two factors that drew his family east.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Michael Mahaffey

"The housing market, as well as the schools, for, you know, my sons," Mahaffey said.

DeAnn Warren, who moved from Grain Valley to Oak Grove, said the appeal was both price and setting.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Deann and Jimmy Warren

"Really it was just the prices and location. We wanted rural area. And it is kinda hard to come by now," Warren said.

Oak Grove sits about 30 minutes east of downtown Kansas City. City building data from 2021 to 2025 shows 347 new single-family homes were constructed, along with 6 multi-family buildings totaling 349 units. Active construction across multiple subdivisions projects an additional 860 single-family homes and 4 more multi-family buildings will hit the market.

Mayor Dana Webb said residential construction has been the primary engine of growth.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB City administrator Matthew Radler and Mayor Dana Webb

"The single family homes has been the biggest driving force for that," Webb said.

Webb acknowledged that not all residents welcome new development, but said the city has limited options when land is already zoned for it.

"We also are aware that sometimes people don't like that a new subdivision is going in, but if that builder or developer meets those qualifications, there's really not a lot you can do, because the area was zoned that way either years ago or it's been rezoned," Webb said.

Oak Grove's mayor and city manager said infrastructure is the city's top priority as growth continues. The city has been working on its comprehensive, sewer and parks master plans and is preparing for a new water tower.

Britney "Moxie" Collums is a local realtor. She said she has helped people from other Jackson County cities move into Oak Grove, with a mix of young families and retirees.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Britney Moxie Collums

"These 800 houses that will be eventually all together here, I'm hopeful that will bring outside activity in a major way to Oak Grove," said Collums. "Tax dollars. That'll help the schools, that'll help the community in general, but it'll also bring entrepreneurs that we don't know that want to open a business here, so we can support their business. It'll bring the soccer moms that put their kids in school and just need to make some new friends."

Warren, who left Grain Valley in part to escape a crowded neighborhood, said she does not believe growth will harm Oak Grove's character.

"They could use more businesses, maybe that's going to bring in a few more restaurants, stuff like that, but I don't see it's going to make a detrimental difference to the community," Warren said.

Elsewhere in Jackson County, Grain Valley saw a 7.9% population increase over the five-year period. Lee's Summit grew 5.9%, Blue Springs 4.9%, and Grandview 0.45%. Independence was the only city in the county to lose population, shrinking by 1%.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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