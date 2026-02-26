Powell Gardens acquires Colonial Gardens in Blue Springs

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

—

Just in time for spring, Powell Garden announced it acquired Colonial Gardens, a Blue Springs garden center and agri-tourism destination.

Colonial Gardens originally operated under the DCA Outdoor brand family. DCA Outdoor filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February 2025.

Powell Gardens said in a press release that Colonial Gardens will become a "second site" of the botanical garden, operating under a new name: Powell Gardens Colonial Farms. The release said the name change allows Powell Gardens to preserve the site's traditions, such as apple picking and plant shopping, while expanding learning opportunities for various levels of gardeners.

Powell Gardens Colonial Farms will be an extension of the botanical gardens' Midwest Center for Regenerative Agriculture. It will be a "dynamic hub for hands-on learning and environmental stewardship." Examples were school field trips, workshops on sustainable farming and orcharding, and community classes.

"This is about honoring what people already love while building something even greater for the future," Powell Gardens CEO Cody Joliff said in a news release Thursday. "Colonial Gardens has deep roots in this community. By bringing it into the Powell Gardens family as Powell Gardens Colonial Farms, we're preserving a local legacy and expanding access to education, nature, and meaningful outdoor experiences for generations to come."

—