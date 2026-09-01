INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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The fate of Independence's District 1 city council seat is up in the air as residents head to the polls to decide if sitting councilman John Perkins should be recalled Tuesday. A group filed a petition in April to recall Perkins following the Nebius data center city council March approval.

Recall election for Independence councilman John Perkins held Tuesday

KSHB 41 News Reporter Tod Palmer spoke with residents on both sides of the vote and councilman Perkins ahead of the special election.

Tuesday's polls are only open for those living in the District 1, which is northeast independence west of 291 and north of 23rd Street. There are approximately 14,250 registered voters.

Voters should check their polling location at jcebmo.org before heading out the door as there are only three open: Maywood Baptist Church, 10505 E. Winner Road; Mid-Continent Public Library’s North Independence Branch, 317 W. U.S. 24; and the Roger T. Sermon Community Center, 201 N. Dodgion St.

The Jackson County Election Board consolidated polls into the three spots to prevent school disruptions, help with staffing and save money. The special election cost Independence taxpayers $164,400.

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