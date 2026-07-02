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Red, White & Blue Springs returns to Blue Springs for America's 250th birthday celebration

Blue Springs celebrates Independence Day with free family event featuring drone show, fireworks and more
Red white and Blue Springs event
Blue Springs 4th of July
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KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire.


Blue Springs is marking America's 250th birthday with a bigger-than-ever Red, White & Blue Springs event Friday at Wilbur Young Park. KSHB 41's Eastern Jackson County reporter Claire Bradshaw is this year's emcee.

Red white and Blue Springs event

The free, family-friendly celebration opens at 3 p.m. and runs through a 300-piece drone show and fireworks display beginning at 9:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to claim a spot.

The main stage schedule is packed with all-American activities, kicking off with a hot dog eating competition and bubble gum blowing competition before moving into live performances and other events throughout the evening.

Main stage schedule:

  • 3:30–4:30 p.m. — Hot dog eating competition
  • 4:30–5 p.m. — Bubble gum blowing competition
  • 5–5:30 p.m. — Juggling Jesters performance
  • 5:30–6 p.m. — Best dressed competition
  • 6:15–7 p.m. — Kids' musical performance
  • 7–8 p.m. — Dueling Pianos
  • 8–9 p.m. — The Suburbans

The Suburbans headline the main stage before the 300-piece drone show lights up the sky ahead of the annual fireworks display.

Food trucks and local vendors will also be on-site throughout the event.

Read more about the event here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Claire Bradshaw

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