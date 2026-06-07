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The Kansas City Royals and Chiefs came together Friday for the second straight year to encourage kids to stay active during a clinic at the Royals Urban Youth Academy.

Royals, Chiefs team up for youth sports clinic at Urban Youth Academy

More than 100 kids learned baseball, softball, football, and flag football skills at the jointly conducted event.

Avery Henry was among the participants.

"I love being outside,” she said. “I put it 50/50 with the screens and being outside, but I love being outside and getting to play.”

Dash Johnson, the director of baseball and softball operations at the Urban Youth Academy, said the clinic is about more than just sports.

"We're here to provide opportunities for kids and really impact and empower our kids," he said. “... We want to build the next generation of kids. We really want to elevate them and, if we're able to do it through sport, I think that's one of the best ways to do it.”

Luna Nieves was also among the participants.

"I'm really excited, because I get to meet new people and learn, and just play," Luna Nieves said.

Flag football is Luna's favorite sport right now. She plays quarterback, drawing inspiration from Mexican flag football star QB Diana Flores.

Luna's mother, Crystal Nieves, reflected on how much has changed since she was her daughter's age.

"Finding a league with many girls on the team wasn't very easy, so half the time I was the only girl on the team,” she said. “That made it kind of challenging, a little discouraging sometimes.”

Crystal Nieves is encouraged by the opportunities kids have today, kids like Avery Henry.

"I really love getting to play outside and seeing all the different activities there usually are,” Avery, who attended the clinic for the second straight year, said. “I also like it towards the end, because there's usually a fun activity where we get to do something like maybe eating ice cream.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI, though it was reorganized and edited. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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