KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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The Salvation Army and Westlake Ace Hardware are teaming up to give away 650 free box fans in Independence.

Salvation Army and Westlake Ace Hardware give away 650 free box fans in Independence today

Customers raised more than $14,000 last month to buy fans. Ace Retail Group donated another 100 fans, bringing the total to 650.

The Salvation Army says this is one way it provides relief during the summer. It recently partnered with Evergy to give away free fans in June.

The giveaway takes place at the Westlake Ace Hardware on East U.S. Highway 24. Workers will hand out fans in the parking lot. Drivers can stay in their cars and drive through marked lanes.

The giveaway starts at 8 a.m. and is first come, first served. Any leftover fans will go to Salvation Army locations, where they will be distributed over the coming weeks.

Organizers ask drivers to exit the parking lot eastbound on Highway 24.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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