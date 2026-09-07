SantaCaliGon Days ends a day early after severe storm damages festival grounds, forces cancellation

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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A severe thunderstorm tore through Historic Independence Square on Sunday night, leaving crumpled pop-up tents and widespread debris in its wake.

Strangers helped keep neighbors safe during the storm, while city crews, Independence Chamber of Commerce staff and volunteers pitched in to help vendors clean up Monday morning.

The city announced late Sunday night that the festival was canceled Monday — Labor Day, traditionally the final day of SantaCaliGon Days — after organizers consulted with city and public safety officials.

Due to damage from Sunday evening’s severe storms, the festival portion of SantaCaliGon Days will not reopen Monday.



The decision was made with the safety of festival vendors, participants and visitors as the top priority, as crews continue to assess and address storm damage throughout the area.



The SantaCaliGon carnival will remain open Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and businesses throughout the Independence Square will be open.



We appreciate the work of our crews, festival organizers, vendors and first responders following Sunday’s storms, as well as everyone’s patience and understanding as we work to keep the Square safe. City of Independence

Only the carnival, which was slated to close around 6 p.m., remained open.

Valerie Byrnes — president of the Independence Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event — said the weather swings made for a brutal weekend from start to finish.

"It was tough," Byrnes said. "It was so super hot up until it wasn't. Then, when it wasn't, it was devastating rain."

The storm hit fast and without much warning. Northeast Independence had been included on the fringe of a severe thunderstorm watch for several hours, but the National Weather Service didn't issue a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:07 p.m. The front — with 60 mph winds — reached SantaCaliGon Days within 15 minutes.

"It was definitely crazy," said Ashley Smith, owner of On the Square Convenience. "It happened so quickly. Everybody was trying to run for cover. We tried to help the poor lady behind us with her tent. There was just a lot of chaos going on."

Sunday night storms disrupt SantaCaliGon Days

Among the hardest-hit vendors was Carley Bruggeman, who owns KC & Company Perfume Shop with her husband. Their tent was destroyed when the back wall collapsed and the structure blew away.

"It was quick and it just kind of just came in and ripped everything out," she said. "We were inside our tent, just trying to hold it down, then our whole back wall just fell down, and the tent flew over us."

Fortunately, Bruggeman said she and her husband walked away uninjured.

Powerful storms roll through Independence Sunday night

"There was glass everywhere," she said. "We were both inside our booth when everything came down, and both of us walked away with no scratches on us. So, just a huge blessing that both of us are OK, honestly."

Luxe Event Space provided shelter for the Bruggemans and the inventory they were able to salvage Sunday night.

It was a common theme across Independence Square, where several McClain Companies businesses, Coffee Elsewhere and John's Corner Bar, were among the storefronts that sheltered people during the storm.

A worker at the Ray Ray's Kettle Corn booth — who gave only her first name, Karen — said the winds were powerful enough to lift a large man off the ground.

SantaCaliGon Days ends a day early after severe storm damages festival grounds, forces cancellation

"The winds, it lifted one of the gentlemen next to us that was helping out," she said. "He was probably 6'2, 6'4, 250 (pounds). It lifted him up off the ground. So, the fact that nobody was hurt and we had minimal loss, we're grateful."

Karen, who suffered a scrape on her shin when the wind lifted a cinder block into her leg, said strangers rushed in to help without hesitation.

"There was at least eight people, additional people, helping, and not one of them did we know," she said. "To jeopardize themselves to help a total stranger, that was truly amazing, in all honesty."

Jacob Santillan, whose family operated a booth at the festival, said the extent of the damage caught them off guard.

KSHB 41 Storm damage at SantaCaliGon Days

"We didn't know it was going to be this bad," he said.

The financial toll extends beyond individual vendors. SantaCaliGon Days is the Independence Chamber's biggest annual fundraiser, and Byrnes said the organization faces the same losses as the vendors it hosts.

"Our terms are very clear that an act of God is an act of God and weather is weather, and refunds are not a part of that," she said. "We too are losing money the same way a vendor is, so it's devastating to us as an organization. ... This is going to be a really tough hit for all of us as a community."

Still, the spirit of the event — and the people behind it — remained intact. Byrnes said the response from the community moved her.

"Between last night and today, I will say I've been completely humbled, very emotional over it, the outpouring of love and support of people coming together," Byrnes said.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB A powerful Sunday night storm brought SantaCaliGon Days to an abrupt end — scattering tents, destroying vendor booths and cutting the annual Labor Day weekend festival in Independence short by a day.

Bruggeman said she and her husband plan to return.

"Oh, we'll be back next year. It's still a great event. SantaCaliGon is awesome," Bruggeman said.

Interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota suggested Monday that a “Square Saturday" be held to help vendors whose booths at SantaCaliGon Days were damaged or destroyed by Saturday’s thunderstorm.

LeVota suggested vendors be given free or low-cost access to display their wares.

“I’ll do whatever I can to help,” LeVota said.

He said the county could partner with the Independence Chamber of Commerce to make it happen.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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