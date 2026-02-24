Senior dog sanctuary in Independence says it could help more if it had the space, capital campaign underway

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

Shep's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary in Independence has a capital campaign to raise $900,000 to build a second building on site, which would triple its space and capacity.

The nonprofit, located off Truman Road, rescues senior dogs from shelters and either finds them adoptive homes or lets them live out their lives in a safe, loving environment. In the last six years, Shep's Place has helped more than 160 dogs. It all started when it's founder and president, Russell Clothier, adopted his own senior dog, named Shep, from the Independence Animal Shelter.

The new building would increase the sanctuary's capacity from 10 dogs to around 30. That would help alleviate the wait list.

Clothier said the expansion is about doing as much good as possible.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Russell Clothier, President and Founder of Shep's Place. He is holding Cynthia, a senior dog available for adoption.

"This is what we could afford at the time, and we're happy with this. This is a good place. It's a good service, but you always want to do as much as you can," Clothier said. "When I opened this I didn't know what kind of reception the community would have. I mean, I know there's a lot of dog lovers, but I didn't know if we could make something like this work. It was extremely gratifying the response we got once we opened it up, and we're internally grateful to all the donors who have made this happen."

The plans include additional dog suites, lounge rooms, storage space and parking. To learn more about the capital campaign, click here.

